Best rear view camera for car: Enhance driving safety, clearer parking with 9 reliable options

A rear view camera is an indispensable tool for modern vehicles, ensuring enhanced safety and convenience. It provides a clear view of the area behind your car, making parking and reversing easier and safer. For seasoned drivers, it minimises blind spots, allowing them to manoeuvre with precision in tight spaces. However, its importance is even greater for amateur drivers who often struggle with spatial awareness and reversing challenges. Simplify parking and enhance driving safety with a dependable rear view camera solution.

This device is especially vital in preventing accidents, as it detects obstacles, pedestrians, or other vehicles that might be out of sight. Many rear view cameras also feature night vision and parking assist guidelines, further improving their usability in low-light conditions. With its advanced technology and practicality, a rear view camera not only boosts driver confidence but also promotes road safety for everyone. Investing in one is a smart choice for any vehicle owner.

The RAAYOO L002 is a versatile 2-in-1 universal camera, offering front, side, and rear viewing options. With two installation choices, removable guidelines, and mirror/non-mirror image modes, it adapts seamlessly to various needs. Designed for 12V systems, it ensures reliability and clarity. Perfect for enhancing safety and convenience, this compact camera suits seasoned and amateur drivers alike, providing a comprehensive view for easier parking and manoeuvring in any condition.

Specifications of Reverse Backup Camera,RAAYOO L002 2-in-1 Universal Car Front/Side/Rear View Camera

Versatile Views: Supports front, side, and rear monitoring.

Customisable Display: Mirror/non-mirror image modes with removable guidelines.

Dual Installation: Two mounting options for easy integration.

Power: Operates on a 12V system, compatible with most vehicles.

Durable Design: Compact and weather-resistant for all conditions.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers commend the RAAYOO L002 for its clear image quality, easy installation, versatile viewing angles, and removable guidelines, though some mention minor adjustments are needed for optimal image orientation.

Why choose this product

The RAAYOO L002 combines functionality, adaptability, and ease of use. Its multiple viewing modes, dual installation options, and reliable 12V operation make it ideal for enhancing vehicle safety and convenience.

The REDTIGER F17 offers 4K front, 1080P rear, and interior recording with crystal-clear footage. Built-in 5.8GHz WiFi and GPS ensure seamless connectivity and precise tracking. Its WDR night view enhances low-light performance, while loop recording and the included 64GB card provide uninterrupted coverage. Featuring a 3-inch screen for easy playback, this dash cam delivers advanced safety and convenience for comprehensive on-road monitoring. Ideal for drivers seeking premium performance.

Specifications of REDTIGER F17 4K 3 Channel Dash Camera for Cars Built-in 5.8GHz WiFi GPS, 2.5K+1080P+1080P Front and Rear

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers commend the REDTIGER F17 for its exceptional video clarity, reliable WiFi and GPS, excellent night vision, and included 64GB card, though some recommend additional storage for extended recording.

Why buy this product

The REDTIGER F17 combines advanced features like 4K resolution, WiFi, and GPS with superior night vision, making it ideal for ensuring road safety and recording crucial driving moments.

The REDTIGER F7NT delivers 4K UHD front and 1080P rear recording for detailed footage. Its 3.18-inch touch screen ensures effortless operation, while built-in WiFi and GPS provide seamless connectivity and precise tracking. The WDR and night view technology enhance visibility in low-light conditions. With parking monitoring for added security and a 64GB card included, this dash cam offers comprehensive features for safer and more convenient driving experiences.

Specifications of REDTIGER F7NT 4K Car Dash Camera Front and Rear

High Resolution: 4K UHD front and 1080P rear recording for crystal-clear footage.

Display: 3.18-inch touch screen for intuitive control.

Connectivity: Built-in WiFi and GPS for seamless integration and tracking.

Enhanced Visibility: WDR and night view technology for superior low-light performance.

Additional Security: Parking monitor and included 64GB card ensure 24/7 coverage.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers praise the REDTIGER F7NT for its stunning 4K clarity, intuitive touch screen, reliable WiFi and GPS, and excellent night vision, with appreciation for the included 64GB card for convenience.

Why buy this product

The REDTIGER F7NT combines cutting-edge 4K recording, advanced night vision, and comprehensive features like parking monitoring and WiFi GPS connectivity, making it an excellent choice for enhanced driving safety and convenience.

The Qubo Car Dash Cam Pro, crafted by Hero Group, offers 2.7K QHD front and 1080P rear recording with a 140° wide view. Its HDR dual-channel technology ensures clear footage in varying light conditions. Made in India, it features GPS logging, a 2-inch LCD display, and supports SD cards up to 1TB. Combining quality, functionality, and reliability, this dash cam is perfect for safer and smarter driving experiences.

Specifications of Qubo (New Launch) Car Dash Cam Pro 2.7K by Hero Group, HDR Dual Channel, Made in India, 2.7K 5MP Front QHD 2MP Rear FHD

High Resolution: 2.7K QHD 5MP front and 1080P FHD 2MP rear recording.

Wide Coverage: 140° field of view for comprehensive monitoring.

Display: 2-inch LCD for clear playback and controls.

Storage: Supports SD cards up to 1TB for extensive recording capacity.

Advanced Features: HDR dual-channel recording and GPS logging for clarity and tracking.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Users praise the Qubo Car Dash Cam Pro for its sharp video quality, reliable HDR and GPS features, and ease of use, with positive feedback on its extensive storage support.

Why buy this product

The Qubo Car Dash Cam Pro combines high-resolution recording, HDR clarity, wide-angle coverage, and GPS functionality, making it an excellent choice for ensuring safety, security, and seamless driving experiences.

The 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S offers 3K front and Full HD rear recording with a Sony STAVIS IMX335 sensor for exceptional video clarity. Refined ADAS ensures safer driving with lane departure and collision alerts. Built-in WiFi and GPS provide seamless connectivity and precise route logging. Night Owl Vision enhances low-light recording, while parking mode offers round-the-clock security. This dash cam is a feature-packed solution for modern driving needs.



Specifications of 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S (Front+Rear Set) Dual Channel Car Dash Cam, 5MP Sony STAVIS IMX335 Sensor, 3K Front & Full HD Rear

High Resolution: 3K front and Full HD rear recording with Sony IMX335 sensor.

Advanced Driver Assistance: Refined ADAS for lane departure and collision alerts.

Connectivity: Built-in WiFi and GPS for seamless data transfer and route tracking.

Low-Light Performance: Night Owl Vision for clear recordings in dark conditions.

Parking Security: Parking mode ensures 24/7 vehicle monitoring.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers commend the 70mai Pro Plus+ for its sharp video quality, effective ADAS, and reliable night vision, with praise for its GPS accuracy and ease of use, especially in parking mode.

Why buy this product

With 3K resolution, advanced ADAS, Night Owl Vision, and parking mode, the 70mai Pro Plus+ offers superior safety, video clarity, and comprehensive security for a confident driving experience.

The Qubo Car Dash Cam 3K delivers 3K QHD front and 1080P FHD rear recording with the Sony STARVIS IMX335 sensor for sharp, detailed footage. Featuring HDR dual-channel technology, it ensures excellent clarity in varying lighting. Its 140° wide-angle view, 3.2-inch LCD display, and GPS logging enhance usability and tracking. Made in India, this dash cam supports SD cards up to 1TB, offering reliable storage for all your driving needs.



Specifications of Qubo Car Dash Cam 3K by Hero Group, HDR Dual Channel, Made in India, Sony STARVIS IMX335 Sensor, 3K 5MP Front QHD 2MP Rear FHD

High Resolution: 3K QHD 5MP front and 1080P FHD 2MP rear recording.

Premium Sensor: Sony STARVIS IMX335 for superior video quality.

Wide Coverage: 140° field of view for comprehensive monitoring.

Display & Storage: 3.2-inch LCD and support for SD cards up to 1TB.

Advanced Features: HDR dual-channel recording and GPS logging for clarity and tracking.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Users praise the Qubo Car Dash Cam 3K for its impressive 3K video quality, effective HDR functionality, and reliable GPS tracking, with positive feedback on its wide view and extensive storage support.

Why buy this product

The Qubo Car Dash Cam 3K combines high-resolution recording, advanced HDR, Sony STARVIS sensor, and GPS functionality, offering a reliable and feature-rich solution for safe and efficient driving.

The 70mai A200 offers 1080P HDR recording for both front and rear views, ensuring sharp, balanced footage. Night Owl Vision enhances clarity in low-light conditions, while MaiColour Vivid+ delivers vibrant visuals. The G-sensor detects sudden impacts, triggering automatic recording for added security. App connectivity allows seamless playback and sharing. With optional parking monitoring, this compact, feature-packed dash cam ensures comprehensive safety and reliability for your driving experience.

Specifications of 70mai A200 HDR Dual Dash Camera, 1080P HDR Front & 1080P Rear

Dual Recording: 1080P HDR front and rear cameras for clear, detailed footage.

Enhanced Night Vision: Night Owl Vision for superior low-light recording.

Vivid Display: MaiColour Vivid+ technology for vibrant visuals.

Impact Detection: G-sensor automatically records during sudden impacts.

Connectivity: App integration for easy playback, sharing, and control.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers commend the 70mai A200 for its clear HDR video, reliable night vision, and responsive G-sensor. Many appreciate its app integration for sharing footage and optional parking monitoring.

Why buy this product

The 70mai A200 combines dual HDR recording, advanced night vision, and app connectivity, making it a reliable and user-friendly choice for enhanced safety and seamless driving documentation.

The CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 offers 2.7K 5MP front and FHD rear recording for clear and detailed footage. With night vision and a 150° wide-angle view, it ensures optimal coverage in any lighting. ADAS enhances driving safety, while the G-sensor and loop emergency recorder provide reliable accident documentation. Featuring a 3-inch LCD display and support for 256GB storage, this dash cam is a robust solution for modern driving security.

Specifications of CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 Dash Camera for Car Front and Rear

High Resolution: 2.7K 5MP front and FHD rear recording for sharp footage.

Wide Coverage: 150° wide-angle lens ensures extensive road visibility.

Enhanced Safety: ADAS provides advanced driver assistance alerts.

Accident Detection: G-sensor triggers emergency recording during impacts.

Storage & Display: 3-inch LCD and 256GB storage support for seamless operation.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Users praise the CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 for its crisp 2.7K recording, effective night vision, and wide-angle view. Positive feedback highlights the ADAS and reliable emergency recording features.

Why buy this product

The CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 offers advanced safety features, superior video quality, and reliable accident detection, making it an excellent choice for comprehensive driving security and peace of mind.

The WOLFBOX G840H offers 2.5K front and 1080P rear recording with a 12-inch mirror display for seamless visibility and monitoring. Its super night vision ensures clear footage in low-light conditions, while built-in WiFi and GPS enhance connectivity and location tracking. The included 32GB TF card supports loop recording, and parking monitoring adds round-the-clock security. This upgraded dash cam blends functionality and convenience, ideal for modern driving needs.

Specifications of WOLFBOX G840H (Upgraded) 2.5K Mirror Dual Dash Cam with WiFi | 12'' Mirror Dash Cam Front & Rear

High Resolution: 2.5K front and 1080P rear recording for clear visuals.

Display: 12-inch mirror touchscreen for easy monitoring and control.

Night Vision: Super night vision technology for excellent low-light clarity.

Connectivity: Built-in WiFi and GPS for seamless data and location tracking.

Additional Features: 32GB TF card included, parking monitoring for enhanced security.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers appreciate the WOLFBOX G840H’s crisp video quality, large mirror display, and excellent night vision. Many highlight its easy setup, reliable parking monitoring, and convenient WiFi and GPS integration.

Why buy this product

The WOLFBOX G840H combines high-resolution recording, a 12-inch mirror touchscreen, and advanced features like night vision and parking monitoring, making it an outstanding choice for safer, smarter driving.

Top 4 features of best rear view cameras for car

Feature Video Capture Resolution Display Technology Screen Size Installation Type RAAYOO L002 Mirror/non-mirror image, adjustable LCD 18.5 mm Universal front/side/rear view REDTIGER F17 4K front, 2.5K + 1080P rear WDR 3 inches Dual channel REDTIGER F7NT 4K UHD front, 1080P rear WDR, night view 3.18 inches Front and rear Qubo Car Dash Cam Pro 2.7K front, FHD rear HDR Dual Channel 2 inches Dual channel, made in India 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S 3K front, FHD rear Refined ADAS, Night Owl 2' IPS screen

140° wide wide angle Dual channel, parking monitoring Qubo Car Dash Cam 3K 3K front, FHD rear HDR Dual Channel 3.2 inches Dual channel, made in India 70mai A200 HDR 1080P front, 1080P rear Night Owl Vision, MaiColour Vivid+ Not specified Dual channel CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 2.7K front, FHD rear Night vision, ADAS 3 inches Front and rear WOLFBOX G840H 2.5K front, 1080P rear Mirror touchscreen 12 inches Mirror mount, dual channel

What is the difference between a backup camera and a rear view camera for car?

A backup camera assists in reversing, offering a clear view behind the vehicle, activating when in reverse gear. A rear view camera provides constant rear visibility while driving, often integrated with a mirror or dashboard display.

Do rear view cameras for car record?

Some rear view cameras can record, typically when combined with dash cams. These dual-function devices capture footage of rear activity, aiding in incident documentation and safety. However, standard rear view cameras without recording capabilities focus solely on live rear visibility.

Can I install car camera for car myself?

Yes, you can install a car camera yourself with basic tools and instructions provided. However, professional installation ensures correct wiring and positioning, particularly for advanced models with GPS or parking sensors, enhancing functionality and avoiding potential errors.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing a rear view camera for car

Image quality: Choose a camera with high resolution for clear visuals. Night vision capabilities are crucial for low-light conditions.

Field of view: Opt for a wide-angle lens, ideally 120°-170°, to cover blind spots effectively.

Installation type: Consider ease of installation and compatibility with your car model. Wireless options simplify setup but may have connectivity issues.

Additional features: Look for features like parking guidelines, recording functionality, and weather resistance for durability.

Budget and warranty: Balance cost with quality. A reliable warranty ensures peace of mind and after-sales support.

