Best tablets for children on Flipkart: Safe, durable, educational, and packed with parental controls
Discover the best tablets for children on Flipkart that are equipped with parental controls to ensure both fun and secure learning.
Tablets have become more than just entertainment devices. They are now powerful learning companions for children. But when it comes to choosing the right one, parents often look beyond just flashy screens and games. Safety, durability, and access to age-appropriate educational content are top priorities, along with features like parental controls that help monitor screen time and browsing.
A good tablet for kids should strike the right balance between fun and learning, offering engaging apps, interactive lessons, and long battery life to keep little ones entertained and productive. Sturdy designs that can withstand drops and spills are equally important for everyday use.
To help parents make a smart choice, Flipkart offers a wide range of tablets designed especially for children. In this article, we bring you the best options available, highlighting their features and benefits so you can pick a device that ensures both enjoyment and safe digital growth.
For parents searching for tablets for kids that balance study, play, and creativity, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is a reliable choice. With its smooth performance and strong battery, children can use it for online classes, homework, or simply watching their favourite shows without interruptions.
The crisp display makes reading and drawing enjoyable, while the user-friendly interface keeps things simple. Among the best tablets for children on Flipkart, this device blends learning, fun, and value, making it a dependable pick for families.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Crisp display with Dolby Vision Atmos, great for studying and entertainment
Balanced performance suitable for both learning apps and games
Reasons to avoid
No SIM support, Wi-Fi only
Limited storage compared to higher variants
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers find the display excellent and performance reliable, with minor heating near the camera but overall smooth, bug-free experience.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers smooth learning, safe entertainment, and dependable performance as a children’s tablet.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ stands out among children’s tablets for families who value both learning and long-term reliability. With its large display and smooth performance, it works well for online classes, reading, drawing, and even video calls with teachers. Parents will appreciate the balance of entertainment and study features, while kids enjoy a tablet that feels fun and easy to use. Among the best tablets for children on Flipkart, this one blends durability, parental reassurance, and day-to-day practicality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large, bright display ideal for studying and drawing
Comes with S Pen for note-taking and creative use
Reasons to avoid
No SIM support, Wi-Fi only
Older Android version out of the box
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers say the tablet is perfect for study and multimedia, offering smooth performance, no lags, and well-tuned Exynos processor.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines learning, creativity, and entertainment, making it a complete children’s tablet solution.
The Redmi Pad SE is a practical pick for families looking at tablets for children that are affordable yet reliable. It offers enough power for studying, online classes, and light entertainment, making it a balanced device for everyday use.
The large Full HD display and long battery backup ensure kids can read, learn, and enjoy videos without frequent charging breaks. As one of the budget-friendly children’s tablets, it brings together usability, safety certifications, and storage flexibility.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable pricing with expandable storage up to 1 TB
TUV Rheinland and Low Blue Light certification for eye safety
Reasons to avoid
Basic cameras compared to higher-end tablets
Limited to Wi-Fi, no SIM support
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers say it’s the best tablet in this price range, ideal for lectures, reading, and multimedia entertainment.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it balances study, entertainment, and affordability, making it one of the best tablets for kids.
The OnePlus Pad 3 is a high-end tablet that blends power, design, and entertainment for users who want more than just basic functions. The 13.2-inch LCD display with adaptive 144Hz refresh rate and rich colour accuracy makes it excellent for both productivity and immersive entertainment.
Backed by an 8-speaker system and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, this tablet offers flagship-level speed and sound, making it an ideal choice for professionals, students, and content consumers.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Huge 16 GB RAM ensures seamless multitasking
Premium design with aluminium unibody and facial recognition
Reasons to avoid
Wi-Fi only, no SIM support
Slightly on the expensive side compared to mid-range tablets
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
This is a newly launched tablet, so there are no reviews.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this tablet if you want a premium, future-ready device for work, study, and entertainment, offering flagship-level speed, immersive visuals, and powerful sound.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ strikes a balance between affordability and performance, making it one of the most practical mid-range tablets on Flipkart. Equipped with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, it handles multitasking, streaming, and light productivity with ease.
The 11-inch WQXGA display ensures sharp visuals, while the Snapdragon 695 processor keeps things running smoothly. With 5G connectivity and voice call support, this tablet is a great pick for those who need constant connectivity on the go.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable 5G tablet with voice calling
Smooth performance for daily use and streaming
Reasons to avoid
Average battery compared to premium models
Cameras are basic for the price range
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers say the large display, superb battery, and quality make it a value for money, perfect for casual content watching.
Why choose this product?
Choose this tablet if you want a budget-friendly 5G-enabled device for online classes, streaming, and everyday productivity without stretching your budget.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a versatile large-screen tablet designed for productivity and entertainment. Sporting a 12.4-inch WQXGA display, it delivers sharp visuals, ideal for binge-watching, creative work, and reading. Powered by the Exynos 1380 processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, it handles multitasking, gaming, and work apps with ease.
The included S Pen adds value for students, artists, and professionals who need seamless note-taking and sketching. Backed by a massive 10,090 mAh battery, it promises long hours of usage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Brilliant large display for entertainment and work
S Pen included, great for note-taking & creative use
Long-lasting 10,090 mAh battery
Smooth multitasking with Exynos 1380
Reasons to avoid
No 5G/voice call support
A bit bulky for one-hand use
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers say the tab runs smoothly with no lags, Exynos handles tasks well, S Pen excels, and the 12.4-inch display impresses.
Why choose this product?
This tablet is ideal for students, artists, professionals, and families looking for a premium Android tablet that balances performance, creativity, and entertainment at a competitive price.
When looking for the best tablets for children on Flipkart, parents often seek a balance of safety, performance, and learning opportunities. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ brings that balance with ease. Its large 12.4-inch display makes studying more engaging, while the responsive S Pen supports creative activities like drawing or note-making.
For entertainment, children can enjoy videos or games with parental controls keeping content safe. With long battery life, this tablet easily adapts to study, play, and family time.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large screen with S Pen for studying and creativity
Strong battery backup for all-day usage
Reasons to avoid
No SIM/voice call support
Slightly heavy for younger children
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers say it’s a perfect tablet for study and multimedia, offering smooth performance and reliable everyday usability.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it balances study, creativity, and entertainment, making it one of the best children’s tablets.
Parents looking for the best tablet for children that balance affordability with practicality will find the Lenovo Tab M11 a strong option. Its 11-inch display paired with Dolby Atmos speakers makes study videos clearer and storytime more engaging. With Android 13 and the promise of future updates, kids can safely rely on it for schoolwork and fun without the device becoming outdated quickly.
The long battery life keeps children connected through classes, activities, and play without constant recharging, making it one of the best tablets for children at this price point.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable yet reliable option for kids’ study and entertainment
Expandable storage up to 1 TB for projects, videos, and books
Reasons to avoid
No SIM or voice calling support
4 GB RAM may feel limited for heavy multitasking
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers say it’s great for study with best performance in PC mode, though charger upgrade and screen issue need improvement.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it is budget-friendly, future-ready, and designed to support children’s studying and entertainment needs.
The OnePlus Pad Go is one makes studying smoother, reading more engaging, and downtime enjoyable with movies or games. With ample storage, strong performance, and a large screen, this tablet is designed to handle school projects, e-books, and fun apps without slowing down.
For parents, it’s a dependable choice among the best tablets for children, blending durability with the right tools for growth.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong battery life for long study and play sessions
Large display ideal for reading, videos, and learning apps
Reasons to avoid
Wi-Fi only, no SIM support
Average camera quality compared to premium models
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers say this budget tablet is the right choice, with excellent screen quality and sound that surpasses Apple’s 9th gen.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it supports children’s studies and activities with dependable performance and all-day battery life.
Finding the best tablets for children means going beyond just specs. Parents want devices that support safe learning, creativity, and entertainment in one reliable space. The OnePlus Pad 3 checks these boxes with features that matter for real-life use, ample storage for study material, smooth performance for online classes, and a large screen that makes reading and drawing enjoyable.
For families seeking children’s tablets with both performance and practicality, this is a strong pick on Flipkart.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large, vibrant display ideal for studying and creative apps
Strong battery backup for long hours of use
Reasons to avoid
No SIM support, Wi-Fi only
Premium pricing may not suit all families
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Since this is a new launch, there are no buyer reviews for now.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines learning, entertainment, and durability, making it one of the best tablets for kids.
What features should I look for in a tablet for children?
When buying a tablet for children, safety and durability should come first. Look for strong parental controls, restricted browsing options, and access to age-appropriate educational apps. A sturdy, drop-resistant design and long battery life are essential for daily use. Kid-friendly tablets often come with pre-installed learning content, fun activities, and easy-to-navigate interfaces, making them both engaging and secure for children.
Are tablets for children safe for online use?
Yes, children’ tablets are generally safe if equipped with robust parental controls. These features allow you to monitor screen time, restrict access to unsuitable websites, and set usage limits. Many tablets also provide curated educational content and ad-free environments, ensuring a secure digital space. It’s important for parents to supervise usage, guide children toward productive apps, and regularly check settings to maintain a safe online experience.
How are tablets for children different from regular tablets?
children’ tablets are specifically designed with safety, durability, and education in mind. Unlike regular tablets, they include pre-loaded learning apps, parental controls, and restricted access to online content. Their sturdy build, protective cases, and simplified user interfaces make them suitable for young users. Additionally, children’ tablets emphasise screen-time management and age-appropriate entertainment, whereas standard tablets prioritise performance and broader app availability for general users.
Factors to consider while buying tablets for children
- Parental Controls: Ensure the tablet offers strong parental control features to monitor usage, set screen-time limits, and block unsafe content.
- Durability: children often drop or mishandle devices, so a sturdy build, shockproof case, and scratch-resistant screen are essential.
- Educational Content: Choose a tablet with pre-installed learning apps, interactive lessons, and age-appropriate games that balance fun with skill development.
- Battery Life: Long battery backup is crucial for uninterrupted learning and entertainment, especially during travel or long study sessions.
- User-Friendly Interface: Look for a simple, easy-to-navigate interface designed for children, making it fun and stress-free to use.
Top 3 features of the best tablets for children
Best tablets for children
Display
Processor
RAM
|Xiaomi Pad 7
|11.17-inch WQXGA+ IPS LCD, 3200 x 2136
|Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
|8 GB
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
|12.4-inch WQXGA, 2560 x 1600
|Exynos 1380, 2.4 GHz
|8 GB
|Redmi Pad SE
|11-inch Full HD, 1920 x 1200
|Snapdragon 680, 2.4 GHz
|4 GB
|OnePlus Pad 3
|13.2-inch LCD, 3392 × 2400, up to 144Hz
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, 4.32 GHz
|16 GB
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
|11-inch WQXGA (1920 × 1200)
|Snapdragon 695, up to 2.4 GHz
|8 GB
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
|12.4-inch WQXGA (2560 × 1600)
|Exynos 1380, 2.4 GHz
|8 GB
|Lenovo Tab M11
|11-inch WUXGA IPS LED, 90Hz
|MediaTek Helio G88, Octa-core
|4 GB
|OnePlus Pad Go
|11.35-inch LCD, 2408 x 1720
|MediaTek Helio G99
|8 GB
|OnePlus Pad 3
|13.2-inch LCD, 3392 x 2400
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform
|12 GB
- At what age is it appropriate for children to use a tablet?
children as young as 3–4 years can use tablets designed for toddlers, but with parental supervision and time limits.
- Are tablets for children good for learning?
Yes, most children’s tablets come with pre-installed educational apps, e-books, and interactive lessons that make learning fun and engaging.
- Can children’s tablets work without Wi-Fi?
Yes, many apps, games, and videos can be downloaded and accessed offline for uninterrupted use.
- What’s the average battery life of a tablet for children?
On average, children’s tablets last 6–10 hours on a single charge, depending on usage.
