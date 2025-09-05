Flipkart confirms ‘Big Billion Days Sale’ 2025 date: Discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 and more revealed

Big Billion Days Sale 2025: The festive shopping season is about to heat up as Flipkart has confirmed the start date of its Big Billion Days Sale 2025. The much-anticipated event will kick off on September 23, offering wide-ranging discounts across smartphones, electronics, and home appliances. The announcement follows the launch of a dedicated microsite and updated landing page on Flipkart’s mobile app. Flipkart has confirmed dates for its Big Billion Days Sale 2025. (Bloomberg)

The timing of the event adds to the competitive atmosphere, as Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is also set to begin on the same date. While Flipkart has revealed the starting day, it has not yet disclosed how long the sale will run.

Bank Offers and Early Access

As part of the sale, Flipkart will extend additional benefits through bank partnerships. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank customers will receive a 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases. The platform also plans to roll out “double discounts” on selected categories, including electronics and large appliances.

Early access will be available for Flipkart Plus and Black members, although the specific timeline is yet to be confirmed. Last year, Plus members were able to shop one day before the official start date, and a similar schedule is expected this time.

Discounted Electronics and Gadgets

The Big Billion Days Sale will feature offers on leading smartphones such as the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro. Audio devices like the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS, along with Intel-powered PCs, 55-inch smart TVs, and washing machines, will also be available at reduced prices.

Flipkart has been building anticipation by promoting these deals across its website and app. The company is positioning the sale as an opportunity for buyers to secure competitive prices during the festive rush.

New Launches Fuel Excitement

Recent product launches are expected to draw further attention to the sale. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series, featuring Galaxy AI, Galaxy S25 FE and Moto Edge 60, among other devices, is likely to be highlighted. These product launches are expected to feature in upcoming festive promotions, which will further boost consumer interest.