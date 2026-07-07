Walmart and Sam’s Club roll out summer price cuts: 5 things to know as Trump takes credit amid food inflation backlash

Walmart is reducing prices on thousands of items, including beef, Coca-Cola, and laundry detergent, stating that these reductions are intended to lower the costs of seasonal summer products. Walmart is slashing prices on a variety of products, including beef and drinks, to help customers enjoy summer. (Unsplash)

The largest retailer in the US announced on Monday that the price reductions will be accessible in its stores, at Sam's Club locations, on Walmart.com, SamsClub.com, and via the Walmart and Sam's Club applications. These price cuts pertain to groceries and various household goods, such as grills, sunscreen, and lawn mowers.

President Donald Trump commended Walmart for these price reductions and attempted to take credit for the decision.

“I have just been informed that one of the biggest, best, and smartest Retailers in America, Walmart, will be lowering prices, by a lot, at my Administration's request to celebrate our great Country's 250th birthday,” Trump stated in a social media post on Monday.

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Walmart stays quiet on Trump's statement In a statement released on Monday following the president's post, the company said that its price reductions at Walmart and Sam's Club are intended to assist customers and members in maximizing their summer experience. The statement did not reference any engagement with the administration, nor did the company provide any public commentary on Trump's assertions.

The announcement highlighted price decreases for items such as ground beef, corn, red cherries, ice cream, potato chips, as well as Coca-Cola and Pepsi products.

According to a spokesperson from Walmart, the price reductions were implemented last week. This announcement signifies a continuation of Walmart's ongoing strategy to prioritize low prices and affordability, as highlighted by Vital Knowledge analyst Adam Crisafulli in a report.

However, the price cuts represent a victory for both Walmart and Trump, who is currently facing criticism from Democrats for not successfully lowering the cost of living, despite his campaign promises to reduce inflation. The Consumer Price Index in May reached its highest point in over three years, largely due to surging energy prices resulting from the conflict in Iran.

"It's a win/win for both sides — Trump needs to improve his messaging around affordability ahead of the midterms, and Walmart loves to occupy the low-price spotlight," Crisafulli said.

All on Walmart's price cuts Walmart has announced price reductions on thousands of products, including the following items:

1 lb. roll of 73% ground beef, fresh: $5.94, reduced from $6.74 — a 12% decrease.

Fresh sweet corn on the cob: $0.25 each, down from $0.68 — a 63% reduction.

Fresh red cherries, 2.25 lb. bag: $5.63, decreased from $11.18 — a 50% reduction.

Great Value ice cream, 48 fl. oz: $2.50, down from $2.97 — a 16% decrease.

Lay's Classic Potato Chips, 8 oz bag: $2.50, reduced from $2.97 — a 16% decrease.

Frito-Lay Family Fun Variety Pack, 18-count: $8.97, down from $9.97 — a 10% reduction.

Great Value disposable paper plates, 200-count: $8.97, reduced from $9.97 — a 10% decrease.

Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, 24-packs: $9.97, down from $14.97 — a 33% reduction.

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, and Diet Mountain Dew, 24-packs: $9.97, reduced from $13.97 — a 29% decrease.

Trump, Walmart and inflation Consumer prices have experienced an inflation increase of 4.2% over the last year, significantly surpassing the 3% rate that Trump initially faced, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It is possible that some inflationary pressures will diminish due to the interim ceasefire agreement with Iran, which has resulted in reduced oil prices as more tankers are able to navigate through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has notably referenced Walmart as a measure of the American consumer's behavior, advising the company in May 2025 that it must absorb the costs associated with the tariffs he had imposed unilaterally.

“Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain,” Trump said last year. “Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected. Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, ‘EAT THE TARIFFS,’ and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!”