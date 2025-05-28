Walmart plans to open 5 new stores and one Sam's Club: Check out the new locations

Walmart is gearing up for significant expansion, with plans to open five new stores by the end of September. CEO John Furner announced in a January 2024 press release that the retail giant intends to build or convert over 150 locations, while also undertaking renovations at more than 650 stores across 47 states. Walmart plans to expand significantly, opening five new stores by September 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)

Where is Walmart opening its next five stores?

In a press release from April, Walmart announced that it will repair Sam’s Club at all 600 locations in addition to opening 30 new clubs as it was originally planned and reveal in 2023 along with building “a pipeline to open approximately 15 new clubs each year.”

According to USA Today, A spokesperson for Walmart revealed that teh company has plans to open 10 more stores by the end of this year. They also revealed that, following are the five locations where Walmart will open its new stores by the end of September 2025.

Walmart Neighborhood Market – 8600 Hwy 69, Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Mid-June

Walmart Supercenter Conversion – 600 Showers Dr., Mountain View, California – July

Walmart Supercenter – 9399 North Spring Run Parkway, Eagle Mountain, Utah – August

Walmart Neighborhood Market – 6275 US-90, Milton, Florida – August

Walmart Neighborhood Market – 4239 Berryhill Road, Pace, Florida – September

The retail giant will also open a new Sam’s Club in Tempe, Arizona, in early August 2025.

Walmart’s recent boycott

Walmart’s announcement of new store openings comes in the wake of yet another boycott. From May 20 to May 26, the advocacy group People’s Union USA led a protest against the retail giant, accusing it of “crushing small businesses” and “underpaying” employees. The action followed March’s economic blackout and highlighted growing criticism of Walmart’s business practices.

The Walmart boycott is part of a broader series of weekly protests organized by the People’s Union. Target is next on the list, with a boycott scheduled for June 3 to 9, followed by McDonald’s from June 24 to 30. The group is also planning a nationwide consumer blackout on July 4, aiming to draw attention to corporate practices they deem harmful to workers and small businesses.