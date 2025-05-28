PlayStation Plus June 2025 games announced early by Sony: See the full lineup along with bonus free download

Sony has revealed June’s PlayStation Plus Essential titles a day ahead of schedule, and leading the lineup is the visually impressive NBA 2K25. Sony announces June PlayStation Plus Essential titles, featuring NBA 2K25, Alone in the Dark, and Bomb Rush Cyberfun, available from June 3.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Also Read: Katie Greenwood Ross talked about ‘dying’ in heartbreaking last post before death, ‘Take care of my true love’

What are the PlayStation Plus games for June?

The following are the featured PlayStation Plus Essential games for June 2025.

NBA 2K25

Available to download starting June 3, the latest installment of the popular basketball sim promises stunning graphics, smooth gameplay, and all the high-stakes action fans have come to expect from the franchise.

Alone in the Dark

In addition to the headliner game, Alone in the Dark, which is a survival horror remake that made its debut in 2024, will also join the lineup. The game will include performances from the likes of Stranger Things actor David Harbour and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

The third game announced by Sony to join the lineup for this June is Bomb Rush Cyberfun, which will release on June 3. The game will be available on both PS4 and PS5. With its bold visuals and energetic style, the cel-shaded action game echoes the spirit of Jet Set Radio.

Sony explained, “Start your own cypher and dance, paint graffiti, collect beats, combo your tricks and face off with the cops to stake your claim to the sprawling metropolis of New Amsterdam.”

The company added, “Red is a graffiti writer who lost his head and instead has an cyberhead. In search of his roots he joins the Bomb Rush Crew, Tryce and Bel, who are aiming to go All City. Together they slowly discover who it was that cut off his head and how deep Red's human side is linked to the graffiti world,” as reported by Daily Express.

Also Read: Two Secret Service agents fired after violent altercation outside Barack Obama's DC residence: Watch ‘wild’ video

Sony announces bonus free download

Sony is sweetening the deal for PlayStation fans this June with more than just the usual PS Plus Essentials. In a surprise bonus, the highly anticipated Destiny 2: The Final Shape DLC will be available as a free download starting May 28.

Alongside this, additional titles are being added to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers. This will include game titles like GTA 3 Definitive Edition and Skull and Bones on PS Plus Extra. Meanwhile, Myst and sequel Riven will be available on Premium.

The good deal does not stop here as those with Extra subscription will also be able to enjoy Another Crab's Treasure from May 29 and Destiny 2: The Legacy Collection on June 4.