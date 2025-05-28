Katie Greenwood Ross talked about ‘dying’ in heartbreaking last post before death, ‘Take care of my true love’

Katie Greenwood Ross, artist, musician, and founder of Thistle Thistle, talked about “dying” in a heartbreaking last post before her death. Ross died after a battle with breast cancer, her partner Spain shared on Instagram. Katie Greenwood Ross talked about ‘dying’ in emotional last post before death (thistlethistle/Instagram)

In her final post, made a couple of weeks ago, Ross shared a picture of herself, lying down while resting her head on a bed of flowers, dressed in a white outfit. She captioned the post, “Dying is a very private and intimate thing so I just want to share this . I feel very fulfilled. I feel like I did great stuff with my life. I feel like I was a very prolific guy. And I feel proud of myself and what I have done . So here's something I said about my late father when I was taking medication for pain "I don't want to overcomplicate things,but we should probably call my dad so that he's here." He's been passed for five years. I am excited to see him again.”

Talking about her partner, Spain, she added, “Take care of my true love Spain. He is the best person I am the luckiest person in the world that I got to share my life with him.”

Katie Greenwood Ross often expressed her love for her partner

According to an obituary for Ross, Spain was her longtime partner who “stood by her side, providing unwavering support and care” as she battled cancer. Ross often expressed her love for Spain in her Instagram post. Sharing a carousel of photos on February 9, she wrote, “Happy 10 year anniversary spainy;;;I love you so much :: swipe thru for the most devastating haircut known to man that we were calling “The Squarea”:: did you also know that Spain can play the banjo upside down and backwards? He's left handed!”

In a February 24, 2022 post, Ross praised Spain as “steamy and handsome.” Sharing his photo, she wrote, “My beautiful partner Spainy and I have been working hard on his new cobbleshop! @providenceshoerepair the shop is located in downtown Providence and will be opening sometime in March, date + opening party info soon. CONGRATULATIONS IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS STEAMY AND HANDSOME PHOTO”.

Ross was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in early 2024, according to her obituary. Her business operations had to be paused amid her treatment.