BGMI 4.0 update brings India’s first battleground, ghost gameplay, and new survival challenges

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players have a lot to explore in the game with the rollout of the 4.0 update. This update brings Stepwell, the first-ever in-game location designed in India, along with several new modes, seasonal features, and festive events. From Diwali celebrations to supernatural twists and more, Krafton India brings several changes to give players a new way to engage in the battle royale. BGMI 4.0 update brings Stepwell battleground, ghost gameplay, festive Diwali events, and a new survival mode.(Krafton India)

BGMI 4.0 update: New Map Location to Explore

The Stepwell is the highlight of this update and is now available in Erangel. It marks the first locally created location for Indian players, blending cultural design with competitive gameplay. The layered setup encourages vertical combat, ambush tactics, and sniper opportunities, demanding stronger squad coordination and strategic planning.

Diwali Celebration Inside the Game

To mark the festive season, players can trigger Diwali fireworks in Stepwell between October 18 and 24. This feature adds a cultural layer to the combat zone, which makes the battleground not only a strategic hotspot but also a celebration point for squads.

Ghost gameplay for Fallen Teammates

Another key addition is Ghost Gameplay. Eliminated teammates can now return as spectral forms with unique active and passive skills. These include healing, scanning enemies, and defensive support. Spectral Revival ensures that fallen players remain useful to their squad, adding a new twist to elimination rules.

Unfail 4v1 Mode for Survival Combat

The update also brings the Unfail 4v1 mode, where one stealth-powered hunter faces four survivors. The survivors must escape while staying out of the hunter’s reach, creating a different style of survival combat. This mode encourages new strategies and tension-driven encounters.

Spooky Seasonal Events and Rewards

Seasonal features also make their way into BGMI 4.0. The Spooky Soiree event introduces Wraithmoor Mansion, ghost encounters, and a Magic Broom that can dash and attack. The Diwali Exchange Centre will run from October 3 to 23, while Weekend GRIND rewards and new weapons such as the Mortar expand player options further.