BGMI 4.0 update live with haunted mansions ghost companion and new mortar weapon

The new BGMI 4.0 update has gone live, bringing creative changes that mix spooky themes with tactical gameplay. Krafton’s latest update includes new maps, a fresh weapon, gameplay balance, and smoother performance across devices. BGMI 4.0 update rolls out with ghost abilities and magic broom(BGMI)

Haunted Adventures and the Ghost Companion

The new theme is inspired by Halloween, and haunted mansions take centre stage. These eerie buildings include floating platforms, frightening décor, and pumpkin-based enemies. A new Pumpkin Monster boss fight makes the update even more entertaining for squads seeking an extra challenge. Players now also gain access to a Ghost companion. This spectral ally provides tactical support such as protective shields, armour fixes, and balloon travel. Even after being eliminated, a player can return as a Prankster Ghost, supporting teammates by marking enemies or causing small-scale explosions. The Magic Broom is another quirky addition. It allows gliding over short distances, providing a creative way to navigate maps and escape heated encounters.

Mortar Weapon and Improved Game Balance

The Mortar adds a new tactical layer. Its ability to fire across distances allows players to bombard enemy zones or defend from afar. This versatility makes it a valuable addition for coordinated teams. Other weapons such as the DBS shotgun and bolt-action rifles have been fine-tuned for better balance. Attachments have also been adjusted, giving players more meaningful options in how they customise their loadouts.

Downloading and Performance Enhancements

Players on Android can download the update via the Play Store, while iOS players can find it on the App Store. Due to the large file size, Krafton suggests using Wi-Fi and ensuring enough free space. Additional packs may need to be downloaded inside the game after installation.

Performance has been boosted across the board. Improvements include smoother animations, optimised networking, and better results on mid-range mobile devices. BGMI 4.0 merges spooky creativity with refined tactical depth, keeping players immersed and ensuring the game remains one of India’s most popular titles.