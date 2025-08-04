BGMI redeem codes for August 4: How to claim ‘Cobalt Storm backpack’ and other rewards for free
BGMI players can now unlock exclusive rewards, including the Cobalt Storm Backpack, as Krafton releases fresh August 4 redeem codes.
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players now have another opportunity to claim free in-game rewards, as Krafton India rolls out fresh redeem codes for August 4, 2025. This is the ninth batch of official redeem codes, which has added 50 new codes to the growing list and brings the total available to 450 since the campaign began. Among today’s rewards is the Cobalt Storm Backpack, a sought-after item for many players.
To claim these rewards, players need to visit BGMI’s official redemption portal. Krafton has made it clear that codes must be redeemed only through the official platform and also warned players that codes entered on unofficial sites will be invalid. These new codes will remain active until September 12, 2025, to give players ample time to grab their rewards.
Also read: Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details
BGMI Official Redeem Codes for August 4
The latest batch includes the following active codes:
DQZBZMCFBK8NQHVD
DQZCZJUNAGVV59C8
DQZDZS4DNSMA8EX6
DQZEZTEBSRSCC38R
DQZFZ3ASP5JAWE9W
DQZGZQ6D68QG37GG
DQZHZQFFNCMWGHNE
DQZIZNJPTEHA6DTM
DQZJZE4GM3FCVAXH
DQZKZBAFCU6U9TER
DQZLZ7K44NV6WR4R
DQZMZVMASDEC5884
DQZNZFMS6CDSGN84
DQZOZRAQQF8GJRSF
DQZPZ3FAJQJ37JMU
DQZQZ856ADFNDDJA
DQZRZX86F4U8CHFU
DQZVZMNA563RTPM6
DQZTZ3KWJJWE5JAC
DQZUZVNSE7MMKDSU
DQZBAZB7V6UNQ5QH
DQZBBZ3KFAFG5HBV
DQZBCZ9SSW33JSS4
DQZBDZSN4Q4RUG3G
DQZBEZTAK3XG4JGD
DQZBFZXA446396FA
DQZBGZQRREDAN8H9
DQZBHZVVH9VDDCCE
DQZBIZXRWJN7AFM6
DQZBJZUV48XHTUMG
Also read: BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
DQZBKZ8KMDDQ4UKS
DQZBLZM6649D33XS
DQZBMZHAXS4KP8J7
DQZBNZU5VBQRKTEG
DQZBOZGQWQNKTREG
DQZBPZ8W5PWNX5FH
DQZBQZXGJVEDJ686
DQZBRZKPBDQ3BFKU
DQZBVZUDFJA39AK9
DQZBTZ7FJ4A9DHMF
DQZBUZ3JU6TQC8R4
DQZCAZ9N4SXKB7RF
DQZCBZVAKWTGTT8G
DQZCCZ5RMWCB5VCK
DQZCDZX4KBBQPR3Q
DQZCEZKV9C3F8XK8
DQZCFZKGWW9XST6E
DQZCGZ4QM5DHXJQ3
DQZCHZC645AVA3F5
DQZCIZE45R4RHQN8
How to Redeem the BGMI Codes
- Visit the official BGMI redemption page.
- Enter their in-game character ID.
- Input the redeem code carefully.
- Complete the Captcha verification.
- Once successfully redeemed, a confirmation message will appear, and the rewards will be sent to the player’s in-game mailbox.
Also read: Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here’s everything you need to know
Important Guidelines for BGMI Players
- Each code can be used by only ten players and works on a first-come, first-served basis.
- A single code cannot be redeemed more than once by the same player.
- Rewards must be collected from the in-game mailbox within seven days, or they will expire.
- Only one code can be redeemed per account per day.
- Guest accounts cannot use the redemption feature.
- Players must claim rewards within 30 days of receiving them in the mailbox.
With the limited availability of these codes, quick action is essential for those aiming to secure the Cobalt Storm Backpack and other rewards before they expire.