BGMI redeem codes for August 4: How to claim ‘Cobalt Storm backpack’ and other rewards for free

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players now have another opportunity to claim free in-game rewards, as Krafton India rolls out fresh redeem codes for August 4, 2025. This is the ninth batch of official redeem codes, which has added 50 new codes to the growing list and brings the total available to 450 since the campaign began. Among today’s rewards is the Cobalt Storm Backpack, a sought-after item for many players. Here’s how to claim BGMI’s August 4 redeem codes and unlock the exclusive Cobalt Storm Backpack.(BGMI)

To claim these rewards, players need to visit BGMI’s official redemption portal. Krafton has made it clear that codes must be redeemed only through the official platform and also warned players that codes entered on unofficial sites will be invalid. These new codes will remain active until September 12, 2025, to give players ample time to grab their rewards.

Also read: Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

BGMI Official Redeem Codes for August 4

The latest batch includes the following active codes:

DQZBZMCFBK8NQHVD

DQZCZJUNAGVV59C8

DQZDZS4DNSMA8EX6

DQZEZTEBSRSCC38R

DQZFZ3ASP5JAWE9W

DQZGZQ6D68QG37GG

DQZHZQFFNCMWGHNE

DQZIZNJPTEHA6DTM

DQZJZE4GM3FCVAXH

DQZKZBAFCU6U9TER

DQZLZ7K44NV6WR4R

DQZMZVMASDEC5884

DQZNZFMS6CDSGN84

DQZOZRAQQF8GJRSF

DQZPZ3FAJQJ37JMU

DQZQZ856ADFNDDJA

DQZRZX86F4U8CHFU

DQZVZMNA563RTPM6

DQZTZ3KWJJWE5JAC

DQZUZVNSE7MMKDSU

DQZBAZB7V6UNQ5QH

DQZBBZ3KFAFG5HBV

DQZBCZ9SSW33JSS4

DQZBDZSN4Q4RUG3G

DQZBEZTAK3XG4JGD

DQZBFZXA446396FA

DQZBGZQRREDAN8H9

DQZBHZVVH9VDDCCE

DQZBIZXRWJN7AFM6

DQZBJZUV48XHTUMG

Also read: BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline

DQZBKZ8KMDDQ4UKS

DQZBLZM6649D33XS

DQZBMZHAXS4KP8J7

DQZBNZU5VBQRKTEG

DQZBOZGQWQNKTREG

DQZBPZ8W5PWNX5FH

DQZBQZXGJVEDJ686

DQZBRZKPBDQ3BFKU

DQZBVZUDFJA39AK9

DQZBTZ7FJ4A9DHMF

DQZBUZ3JU6TQC8R4

DQZCAZ9N4SXKB7RF

DQZCBZVAKWTGTT8G

DQZCCZ5RMWCB5VCK

DQZCDZX4KBBQPR3Q

DQZCEZKV9C3F8XK8

DQZCFZKGWW9XST6E

DQZCGZ4QM5DHXJQ3

DQZCHZC645AVA3F5

DQZCIZE45R4RHQN8

How to Redeem the BGMI Codes

Visit the official BGMI redemption page.

Enter their in-game character ID.

Input the redeem code carefully.

Complete the Captcha verification.

Once successfully redeemed, a confirmation message will appear, and the rewards will be sent to the player’s in-game mailbox.

Also read: Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here’s everything you need to know

Important Guidelines for BGMI Players

Each code can be used by only ten players and works on a first-come, first-served basis.

A single code cannot be redeemed more than once by the same player.

Rewards must be collected from the in-game mailbox within seven days, or they will expire.

Only one code can be redeemed per account per day.

Guest accounts cannot use the redemption feature.

Players must claim rewards within 30 days of receiving them in the mailbox.

With the limited availability of these codes, quick action is essential for those aiming to secure the Cobalt Storm Backpack and other rewards before they expire.