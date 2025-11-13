BGMI rolls out 4.1 update with Frosty Funland, Ninja Penguin, and Anamika’s horror challenge

The battlegrounds have turned icy once again as Krafton India rolls out the BGMI 4.1 update, bringing winter-themed gameplay, new vehicles, and an Indian horror twist. Designed to align with the season, the update adds Frosty Funland, the Metro Royale tactical mode, a Porsche collaboration, and a chilling in-game event led by Anamika - the Haunted Indian Bride. Krafton India has released the BGMI 4.1 update.

Frosty Funland Takes Over Erangel

The Frosty Funland mode leads this new update, which transformed Erangel into a snow-covered arena filled with penguins and festive villages. The central attraction, “Penguinville,” sits among smaller Snow Festival villages that serve as active battle zones. Players can take part in side missions like Alchemist Penguin and Gunsmith challenges to unlock special rewards while exploring the frosty terrain.

Krafton introduces fresh tactical gear and vehicles to complement the winter setup. Players can now glide across the battlefield using Magic Ice Skates, build temporary ice paths for quick movement, and use the Winterland Kar-98K sniper rifle, which fires ice-infused bullets. A new Salted Fish Rocket Launcher joins the arsenal, firing ice projectiles with additional effects.

Movement options also expand with the Penguin Snowmobile, a four-seater vehicle that lets players push snowballs or boost speed through teamwork.

Meet Pownin, the Ninja Penguin

The update’s standout companion is Pownin, the Mythical Ninja Penguin. This AI ally joins mid-battle, attacking enemies with shurikens and teleporting across the map. Pownin can also heal using canned sardines and share supplies with teammates, adding a new layer of strategy to matches.

Metro Royale and Porsche

The Metro Royale mode returns in an extraction-style format with exclusive chapters, rewards, and NPC management. The system now supports squad loot sharing and new treasure chests, while gameplay refinements enhance overall progression.

Krafton’s tie-up with Porsche introduces supercars that players can drive in matches, alongside the return of the popular Mahindra BE 6 vehicle.

Anamika and India-Exclusive Horror Event

For Indian players, the new horror event centres around Anamika, the Haunted Indian Bride. This NPC appears across Erangel, offering loot, voice packs, and gold-grade horror skins. Players can interact with her during limited hours or trigger boss encounters for special rewards.

The BGMI 4.1 update is now live. Android users received it by 11:30 am IST, while iOS players got access earlier at 9:30 am IST. The update is also available for manual download via the official BGMI website.