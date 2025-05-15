Block scam calls and messages on WhatsApp using these privacy settings

Scam calls and messages on WhatsApp are increasing rapidly, especially in India. Many users report receiving repeated calls and texts from unknown international numbers offering fake job opportunities, part-time work, and even flats. These unwanted contacts often impersonate well-known brands or promise rewards to lure people into scams. WhatsApp has become a key platform for scammers due to its wide user base and easy access to voice and video calls as well as messaging. The rise in such fraudulent activities has caused concern among users who seek ways to protect themselves. Here's how WhatsApp users can block scam calls and messages by adjusting these privacy settings.(Pexels)

WhatsApp's Silence Unknown Callers Feature

To address this growing problem, WhatsApp has introduced tools that allow users to block unwanted calls and messages from unknown numbers. One of the most effective options is the “Silence Unknown Callers” feature. This setting prevents calls from numbers not saved in your contacts from ringing your phone. Instead, these calls go directly to your call log silently. This helps users avoid interruptions from unknown callers, many of whom may be scammers trying to reach people through WhatsApp’s internet-based calling system.

Here’s how you can activate this feature:

Open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone. On an iPhone, tap the Settings icon. On an Android device, tap the three-dot menu and select Settings. Navigate to Privacy, then to Calls. Find and toggle on the “Silence Unknown Callers” option.

Once this is enabled, your phone will not ring when an unknown number calls via WhatsApp. However, you can still see the calls in your call history if you want to review them later. This feature is particularly useful for filtering out scam calls without losing track of who has tried to contact you.

When it comes to scam messages, WhatsApp doesn’t offer a feature to block all texts from unknown numbers. However, users can block and report messages manually:

Open the chat with the unknown number.

Tap the contact’s name or number at the top.

Scroll down and choose Block and Report.

In addition to blocking and reporting, users can adjust privacy settings to limit who sees their Last Seen & Online status, Profile Photo, and About information. Setting these to “My Contacts” reduces exposure to unknown users, making it harder for scammers to gather personal information.

WhatsApp also uses machine learning to identify suspicious behaviour, but user reports remain crucial in identifying new scam accounts. By using these features and reporting fraudulent activity, users can take an active role in protecting themselves from scams on the platform.

Note: When you enable “Silence Unknown Callers,” calls from unknown numbers will not ring, but they will still appear in your call log, inside WhatsApp for Android users and the phone dialer app for iPhone users.