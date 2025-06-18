boAt partners with Axis Bank, Mastercard to bring NFC payments feature on Wave Fortune smartwatch

Axis Bank, boAt, and Mastercard have partnered to introduce contactless NFC payment functionality on the newly launched Wave Fortune smartwatch. The wearable, which is priced at ₹3,299 and available at an introductory offer of ₹2,599, enables users to make tap-and-pay transactions using Crest Pay, boAt’s dedicated payment app. In addition to NFC payments, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling, featuring an interactive dial pad.(boAT)

The integration allows Axis Bank credit and debit cardholders on Mastercard and Visa networks to securely tokenise and store their cards within the smartwatch strap. This is made possible through Mastercard’s tokenisation system and the infrastructure provided by Tappy Technologies. Users can make single-tap transactions of up to ₹5,000 at any compatible POS terminal without the need to enter a PIN, while still receiving the benefits and rewards associated with their physical cards.

Mobile finder: iPhone 17 Air expected to launch later this year

boAt Wave Fortune smartwatch specs

The Wave Fortune smartwatch features a 1.96-inch HD display with a 240x282 resolution and peak brightness of 550 nits, making it readable in various lighting conditions. It supports wake gestures for quick access to the time and notifications and includes a DIY Watch Face Studio that lets users customise the home screen with personal images or themes.

In addition to NFC payments, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling, featuring an interactive dial pad, contact saving, and direct access to the Crest Pay app. Fitness tracking is built-in, and users can earn boAt Coins by meeting activity milestones, which can be redeemed for offers on boAt products.

Contactless payment data is stored securely in the watch strap, and the transaction system is powered by Mastercard’s tokenisation service. Tappy Technologies handles the backend infrastructure for secure token requests. The smartwatch is currently available in the Active Black variant and can be purchased through the official boAt website.