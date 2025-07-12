boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS launched in India: Check specs, battery life, and offers

boAt has introduced its latest smartwatch, the Valour Watch 1 GPS, in India. This launch marks the debut of Boat’s new Valour series. The new watch includes a built-in GPS system to track location without needing a connected smartphone. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and has water resistance rated at 3 ATM. Additionally, the watch supports AI-based workout detection and health monitoring. Let’s take a closer look at its features, price and availability. boAt launches Valour Watch 1 GPS in India with built-in GPS and up to 15-day battery life.(boAt)

boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS: Price and Availability

The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS is available at a starting price of Rs. 5,999 for the Active Black model, which comes with silicone straps. The Fusion Black and Fusion Grey variants, equipped with water- and sweat-resistant nylon straps, are priced at Rs. 6,499. Customers can buy the smartwatch through the official Boat India website, Amazon, Flipkart, and selected retail stores across the country.

Also read: Prowatch X review: Budget-friendly option from Lava for everyday fitness tracking

Along with the smartwatch, Boat is offering a Valour Health & Wellness Package worth Rs. 5,000 at no extra cost. This package includes discounts of up to 50 percent on certain diagnostic tests, up to 40 percent on selected gym memberships, and up to 15 percent on pharmacy purchases. The offer also provides unlimited teleconsultations with general and specialised doctors, including one dental and one vision consultation session.

Also read: Titan Celestor Review: Style blended with smart features and performance at Rs.9995

boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS: Key Features and Specifications

The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS has a circular AMOLED screen protected by Gorilla Glass. It runs on an X2 chipset, which delivers processing speeds 1.5 times faster than the previous generation. The watch supports AI-powered workout recognition and offers real-time fitness and recovery data.

Furthermore, the watch features built-in GPS and a six-axis motion sensor system, including an accelerometer and gyroscope, for accurate tracking. It monitors heart rate variability, VO2 Max, sleep quality, stress levels, step count, and the menstrual cycle. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling via Bluetooth 5.3.

Also read: Ultrahuman Ring Air review: Sleek device for uninterrupted health tracking

Moreover, the smartwatch houses a 300mAh battery and weighs 34.2 grams. It supports swim tracking with detailed analytics such as calories burned, duration, pace, and stroke information, making it suitable for users who want to monitor their swimming performance.