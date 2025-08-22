boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS review: A fitness companion under 7000 that punches above its price

boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS review: If you’ve ever wished your smartwatch did more than just buzz for notifications, the boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS might catch your eye. Whether you’re starting your day with an early morning jog, lifting weights in the gym, or simply checking your progress before bed, this smartwatch aims to be more than just a gadget - it’s designed to be your fitness companion. The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS is a compelling mid-range smartwatch that brings premium features to the budget segment, priced at Rs. 5,999 for the Active Black model and Rs. 6,499 for the Fusion Black and Grey variants, both featuring nylon straps. The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS is priced at Rs. 6,499 for the Fusion Black nylon strap model. (Ijaj Khan/ HT)

I’ve been wearing the Valour Watch 1 GPS for a while now, and it’s clear that boAt is trying to raise the bar in the mid-range smartwatch segment. Here’s how it performs in real-world use.

boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS Review: Design and Display

The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS features a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

The first thing that strikes you is the display. A 1.43-inch circular AMOLED panel, sharp enough to read under the harsh sun during a run and it is protected by Gorilla Glass that ensures it won’t get scratched easily. With 466 x 466 resolution and 461 PPI, text and workout stats pop cleanly, which matters when you’re gasping mid-sprint.

boAt has gone for a mix of sporty and professional aesthetics, and it works. Despite its sturdy zinc alloy build, the watch weighs only 34 grams, making it comfortable for all-day wear and doesn’t feel heavy on the wrist. Additionally, the nylon strap variant is breathable and perfect for long workout sessions. In short, the design doesn’t scream “gym-only,” which means you can pull it off just as well with office wear as you can with sports gear.

boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS Review: Performance and GPS Accuracy

Under the hood, the Valour Watch 1 GPS is powered by boAt’s X2 in-house chipset, which enables the watch to run smoothly and launch apps quickly while using less power than its predecessors. Navigation feels snappy, and battery drain is minimal, which is refreshing in this price range.

On the one hand, the major highlight is the built-in GPS. During my morning runs, I could leave my phone at home and still track my route with accuracy, whether I was running, cycling, or hiking. The turn-by-turn navigation feature was particularly useful for exploring new paths. Although it isn't perfect, occasional route mismatches do happen, but it's still reliable enough for runners and cyclists who need accurate distance and path tracking.

boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS Review: Smarter Fitness Tracking

What sets the Valour Watch 1 GPS apart is its AI-powered auto workout detection. I tested it during strength training, and it correctly logged sets of shoulder presses and curls without needing manual input. As someone who often forgets to manually record sets, this feature kept my sessions organised without distraction. The 6-axis motion sensor ensures the data feels precise, a big plus for those serious about progress.

Beyond workouts, it offers comprehensive health monitoring, from heart rate variability and VO2 Max to stress, sleep, and blood oxygen levels. During my test, I found that most of the health tracking features were accurate and not overwhelming, as they closely matched the data from my Ultrahuman Ring Air - particularly the heart rate, stress and step count monitoring.

The watch also comes with a stroke detection feature and 3 ATM water resistance. However, I haven't tried out this feature yet. While the 3 ATM water resistance is fine for swimming and showers, it would be more reassuring for swimmers if it had a 5 ATM rating. Also, although the GPS is good, it sometimes lags during activities in crowded urban areas.

boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS Review: Battery Life and Durability

The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS smartwatch houses a 300mAh battery. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

Battery life is another strong suit. I got almost two weeks of regular use with workouts, notifications, and health tracking on. A full charge takes about an hour, which feels fair given the performance. For fitness-heavy users, the breathable nylon straps come in handy during long, sweaty sessions.

The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS doesn’t cut corners on everyday usability either. Bluetooth calling, notifications, music controls, and weather updates all worked smoothly in my tests. It doesn’t try to overload you with features but keeps the essentials polished.

boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS Review: Competitors and Value for Money?

The boat boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS smartwatch is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the Active Black edition and Rs. 6,499 for the nylon strap edition. It sits slightly above rivals like the Noise Halo 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2. However, its AI workout tracking and built-in GPS make it more appealing to fitness enthusiasts. The Amazfit Active does offer slightly better GPS performance, but at a steeper cost.

Final Verdict

The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS strikes an impressive balance between price and features. It’s not just another budget smartwatch; it feels thoughtfully built for people who value fitness tracking and reliable battery life. While its water resistance could be better, it still outperforms most competitors in its price range.

If you’re serious about fitness but don’t want to overspend, this smartwatch fits the bill. It’s reliable, stylish, and packed with thoughtful features that make daily tracking effortless. For under Rs. 7,000, it’s one of the most practical fitness-first smartwatches you can buy right now.