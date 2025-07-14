Buy laptops for students with up to 40% off during final day of Amazon Prime Day sale 2025

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is offering solid laptop deals for students across all levels. From budget-friendly Chromebooks to AI-ready power machines, there’s something for every kind of learner. Discounts go up to 40%, with an extra 10% off using ICICI and SBI cards. Below are some of the most student-ready picks worth considering before the sale wraps today.

Join the Prime Day sale and enjoy big discounts on laptops for students.

Want a reliable machine? Here are top laptops from HP during Prime Day sale

Loading Suggestions...

If you’re looking for a reliable student laptop under a budget, this HP model delivers the basics without slowing down. Powered by Ryzen 3 7320U and 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, it handles day-to-day tasks like note-taking, browsing, and attending online classes with ease. The 15.6-inch FHD screen, 512 GB SSD, and AMD Radeon graphics make it a solid entry-level machine for high schoolers and college students on a tight budget. Pick it up before Prime Day sale ends today.

Loading Suggestions...

This laptop strikes the right balance between performance and price for everyday student life. The 13th Gen Intel Core i3 chip, paired with 8 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD, ensures smooth multitasking, perfect for juggling Zoom calls, research tabs, and Microsoft Office tasks. You also get a backlit keyboard, FHD display, and a privacy shutter on the webcam, making it a dependable pick for college-goers looking for durability and daily usability. Check this out during the Amazon sale.

Lenovo laptops delivering high performance and discounts during the Amazon Prime sale

Loading Suggestions...

If you’re studying design, programming, or anything that needs high performance, this Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 is overqualified in the best way. It packs a powerful Ryzen AI 9 365 processor, 32 GB RAM, and 1 TB SSD, with an OLED 2.8K WQXGA+ display that makes everything pop. The Copilot+ PC features, AI boost, and premium build make it ideal for creative students, content editors, or engineering majors who need speed, screen quality, and future-proofing. Avail big discounts on this during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

More laptops for students for you to choose from during the Amazon Prime Day sale

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Need something that can handle classes, projects, and casual media without struggling? The Lenovo V15 G4, with Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD, is well suited for multitasking. It’s lightweight, student-friendly, and offers Dolby Audio for better calls and content playback. A practical choice for students looking for performance at a competitive price, especially in the 15-inch screen segment. Grab it before the Amazon Prime sale ends.

Loading Suggestions...

For students in school or early college who rely on Google apps and want simplicity, this Lenovo Chromebook keeps things efficient. With Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB RAM, and ChromeOS, it’s best for Google Docs, online classes, and light use. The 11.6-inch HD display, stereo speakers, and 1.21kg body make it easy to carry around campus. It’s a great first laptop that just works—no Windows hassle, no fluff. Hurry!! Prime Day sale ends today.

Other good laptop deals for students during Prime Day sale

Loading Suggestions...

A long-time student favourite, the MacBook Air with M1 chip is still a go-to for those in the Apple ecosystem. You get reliable performance for creative apps, note-taking, video editing, and browsing, thanks to the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. Add the Retina display, premium build, and all-day battery life, and this becomes an excellent pick for students who prefer macOS, especially those managing assignments across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Great deal right? Grab it today during the Amazon sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

This Acer Aspire Lite is a good all-rounder for students who want a clean, no-nonsense laptop with room to multitask. Powered by a Ryzen 3 7330U, 16 GB RAM, and a 512 GB SSD, it can handle assignments, browser tabs, and presentations comfortably. The 15.6-inch FHD display and metal chassis give it a sturdy, premium feel without bloating the price. A dependable pick for college students who need more speed than a Chromebook. You can rely on this during the Amazon Prime sale.

FAQs about laptops for students during Amazon sale Are student laptops actually cheaper during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025? Yes. Many laptops, including budget Chromebooks and performance-focused models are available at up to 40% off, with an extra 10% discount on ICICI and SBI cards.

What kind of laptop should a student buy during the sale? It depends on your course needs. Basic browsing and note-taking? Go for Intel i3 or Ryzen 3 models. Creative or coding tasks? Look for i5, Ryzen 5, or AI-ready laptops with 16 GB RAM.

Is Prime membership required to access the laptop deals? Yes. These deals are part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, which is exclusive to Prime members. You can sign up for a free trial to shop the sale.

When does the Amazon Prime Day Sale end? The sale ends on July 14, so you'll need to make your purchase before midnight to get the discounts.

Can students also get no-cost EMI or exchange offers? Yes. Many student laptops come with no-cost EMI, exchange options, and bundled software like Microsoft Office at no extra charge.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.