Buy laptops for students with up to 40% off during final day of Amazon Prime Day sale 2025
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 09:00 AM IST
HP, Lenovo, Apple are among the top brands that are running discounts on laptop for students during the Amazon Prime Day sale. See the top deals here.
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Laptop (8GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6 FHD, Backlit KB,Win11,M365 Basic(1yr),Office Home24, Silver,1.59kg, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fd0572TU View Details
|
₹37,090
|
|
|
Lenovo Yoga AMD Pro 7 Ryzen AI 9 365 (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/Copilot+PC/14.5(36.8cm)/2.8K WQXGA+OLED/120Hz/Windows11/Office Home 2024/Grey/1.54Kg), 83HN0027IN AI Laptop View Details
|
₹132,090
|
|
|
HP Pavilion, Intel Core Ultra 5-125U Ai Powered Laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) IPS, 2K, WUXGA, Anti-Glare, 16/40cm, Win 11, Office 2021, Silver, 1.77Kg, Intel Graphics, FHD Camera, af0015TU View Details
|
₹66,090
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kg View Details
|
₹36,090
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details
|
₹32,590
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WS View Details
|
₹33,390
|
|
|
HP Professional 15, 12th Gen Intel Core Celeron-N4500 Turbo Boost, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, (Win 11 Pro, MSO 21Pro, Gray, 1.59kg), 15.6 inch, UHD Graphics, Numeric KB, Business Laptop View Details
|
₹22,220
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN View Details
|
₹21,790
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details
|
₹33,890
|
|
|
Lenovo {SmartChoice)Chromebook Intel Celeron N4500 (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC 5.1/11.6 Inch (29.46cm)/HD Display/2Wx2 Stereo Speakers/HD Camera/Chrome OS/Blue/1.21Kg), 82UY0014HA View Details
|
₹14,290
|
|
|
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details
|
₹56,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 3 7330U Processor, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.6KG, AL15-41, Metal Body, Premium Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹28,490
|
|
