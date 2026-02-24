Buying a Sony camera in India? These are the ones that make the most sense

It is no secret that Sony has upped its game when it comes to video-centric cameras in its mirrorless lineup. As things stand, the brand caters to everyone, from the entry-level segment to top-end prosumer cameras like the FX30 and the FX3. Starting from ₹50,000 and going upwards of ₹3 lakh, there is a wide selection of mirrorless cameras that deliver top-end performance and support Sony’s E-mount lenses across APS-C and full-frame sensor sizes. Sony’s lineup is more mature than ever. If you are looking for a Sony camera, we have put together a guide to the best and most popular options you can buy in the Indian market across various price points on Flipkart. Here are the details. Sony FX30B is one of the most affordable cinema cameras in the market.

Loading Suggestions... 1. Sony FX30B Loading Suggestions...

If you are looking for a top video-centric camera, the Sony FX30B is one of the best options currently available. It features a Super 35 APS-C sensor but packs serious video capabilities, including 4K 120fps recording in 10-bit 4:2:2. It also offers 5-axis in-body image stabilisation and real-time Eye Autofocus to ensure your subject remains sharp. You can shoot in S-Log3, allowing you to tweak your footage and create customised looks in apps like DaVinci Resolve or Premiere Pro. The camera also features dual base ISO at 800 and 2500, which helps minimise noise while shooting. Overall, if you pair it with a sharp Sony G-series lens, it becomes a strong option for professional-grade work. What are users saying on Flipkart? The Sony FX30B has received a 4.2-star average rating on Flipkart from verified buyers. Why choose this camera? The FX30B is part of Sony's Cinema Line of cameras, which means it brings unique colour science, dual base ISO, and good thermals, meaning no overheating as it has a cooling fan. It also has multiple lights to alert you that recording is in progress, and there are multiple mounting points for accessories. This is a really powerful camera with great autofocus, pro audio support, and more. Think of it as a mini FX3.

Specifications Resolution 20.1MP Display LCD Lens Mount E-Mount Sensor Size APS-C Reasons to buy Cinema Camera Features Dual Base ISO Great Thermals Reason to avoid Not The Best For Still Images Expensive For APS-C Size

2. Sony a6700 Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Under ₹1.3 lakh, the Sony a6700 is another excellent APS-C option. This is more of a hybrid camera. It offers strong video features but is equally capable for photography. It has a fully articulating screen, making it ideal for filming yourself, and the compact body makes it suitable for vlogging. The camera features 5-axis in-body stabilisation, a 26MP sensor, and can shoot 4K 120fps video. It is retailing for around ₹1.21 lakh on Flipkart. At this price, you get a capable camera with an ISO range of 100 to 32,000 and support for 10-bit 4:2:2 recording. It also includes a mechanical shutter, so you do not have to compromise on your photography experience. What are users saying on Flipkart? Users on Flipkart say that the Sony a6700 is a highly capable APS-C camera and recommend it for both beginners and professional photographers. It has received an average rating of 4.7 stars on the platform. Why choose this camera? At around ₹1.2 lakh, it offers several advanced features, including 10-bit 4:2:2 recording, 4K 120fps video, and strong still photography performance with its 26MP sensor. It is a well-rounded hybrid option, though you will need to pair it with a good lens to get the best results.

Specifications Resolution 26.1MP Display LCD Lens Mount E-Mount Sensor Size APS-C Reasons to buy 4k 10-bit 4:2:2 video Compact Size Reason to avoid Might Have To Add A Cage

Flipkart is selling the Sony a6600 for around ₹57,000, making it excellent value. The camera features a 24MP APS-C sensor, similar to the a6700, with an ISO range of 100 to 32,000 for stills and 100 to 6,400 for video. It can record 4K video and offers fast autofocus with 425 phase detection points, along with real-time Eye Autofocus for both humans and animals. Additional features include focus peaking, optical image stabilisation through compatible lenses, and in-body image stabilisation. You can shoot in S-Log3 and S-Log2. It also includes microphone and headphone jacks, ensuring your content creation workflow is not compromised. The tiltable screen allows you to see yourself while filming. Overall, for under ₹60,000, this is a feature-rich camera. Pair it with sharp prime lenses such as a 35mm or a 16mm f1.4, and it can serve you well for years. What are users saying on Flipkart? Buyers have consistently rated the camera highly, giving it an average score of 4.6 stars. They praise its picture quality and dynamic range and say it performs well for candid and spontaneous shots. Many also mention that it captures skin texture accurately. Why choose this camera? For less than ₹60,000, you get 4K recording, support for LOG profiles, in-body image stabilisation, and a strong overall feature set.

Specifications Resolution 24.2MP Display LCD Sensor Size APS-C Reasons to buy S-Log3 and S-Log2 Hybrid Capabilities Light And Compact Reason to avoid Low-Light Performance

Around ₹2 lakh, the Sony a7C II is a strong option. It is a full-frame camera with a 33MP sensor. It features in-body image stabilisation and can shoot 4K 60p in 10-bit 4:2:2. The still ISO range is 100 to 51,200, and for video it also ranges from 100 to 51,200. Because of its size and overall feature set, it is a versatile full-frame camera capable of shooting 10-bit internal video with IBIS, making it suitable for travel photography, landscape, sports, wildlife, and more. Features such as 759-point phase detection autofocus and an OLED electronic viewfinder come together to make this a truly professional-grade full-frame camera from Sony. Why choose this camera? At around ₹1.8 lakh for the body only, it offers features that many more expensive cameras do not. The combination of a full-frame sensor and 10-bit internal log recording makes it well suited for a professional workflow.

Specifications Resolution 33MP Sensor Size Full Frame Display LCD Reasons to buy Compact High-Quality Video And Stills Reason to avoid Premium Pricing