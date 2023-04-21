Can ChatGPT replace humans? Infosys' Narayana Murthy responds

Software giant Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has said AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT cannot beat human mind. This comes at a time when there are apprehensions of chatbots taking over jobs due to their capabilities in fulfilling tasks like essay writing, coding and even holding conversations.



ChatGPT has even inspired other technology companies like Alibaba and Baidu to launch their own versions. Speaking to CNBC, Murthy said that ChatGPT is an excellent addition to knowledge generations for performing certain tasks like writing an essay.



Murthy, who served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Infosys from 1981 to 2002, said that human mind differentiates one from another. The former Infosys CEO also cited an example of a competition between him and the journalist he was speaking to. Murthy told the anchor he will use the ChatGPT as his base and add his own differentiation and skill sets.



Murthy said he is not so much worried about ChatGPT as ‘lazy guys will get C, only smart people will get A’. He said he will use ChatGPT as an instrument and an assistant in producing better quality of work and output but not as a replacement for humans.



Murthy added he is a great believer in the theory that the human mind is the ‘most powerful imagination’, adding nothing can beat the human mind. His company Infosys is the world's third most valuable IT services brand with a brand value of $13 billion. It was the first Indian company to be listed on the Nasdaq in 1999 and later listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012.

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy. (ANI)