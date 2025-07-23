CEO out, HR head still in: Viral Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ row triggers online debate over workplace double standards

A Coldplay concert in Boston turned into a flashpoint for Astronomer, a tech startup based in Cincinnati, after a video featuring two of its senior executives in a cosy moment. What started as an ordinary night out quickly drew worldwide attention and scrutiny when the then-CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot were caught on a "kiss cam" moment at a Coldplay concert that quickly went viral. Social media users are questioning why Astronomer's HR head remains employed after viral concert kiss cam incident.(X)

Astronomer ‘Kiss Cam’ Controversy: A Moment That Changed Everything

The video showed Byron and Cabot sharing a close moment on the concert’s kiss cam. Both appeared surprised and tried to hide their faces when the camera focused on them. The incident stirred discussions about professional boundaries, especially since the company was unprepared for the unexpected exposure.

Two days after the video surfaced, Astronomer’s board announced an internal investigation. Byron was put on leave and soon resigned from his role as CEO. However, Cabot, also placed on leave, has not been terminated. This difference in treatment has sparked debate about the company's handling of the situation.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media Over Company’s Decision

The company’s handling of the situation has divided public opinion. One user, @ParikPatelCFA, criticised the outcome and tweeted on X, “The CEO of Astronomer was literally sleeping with HR and still got fired for his relationship. Proof that HR is never on your side.”

Another user, @AriCohn, pointed to the HR head’s role, tweeted, “Yes, it's terrible that the Astronomer CEO was having an affair, and with a subordinate. But the fact that it was with the head of HR and Astronomer hasn't very publicly fired her yet is the real scandal. How could you possibly have any credibility in an HR role after this?”

In contrast, @kgarciadumont offered context on the CEO’s resignation, stating, “Let’s be clear: Astronomer CEO wasn’t being princely in resigning. This is his only way to get some kind of severance package. Most CEOs get severance payments if they’re fired BUT you get a big fat zero if you’re fired for Cause. So the Board said we can fire you for Cause and you’re SOL… OR you can go quietly, cooperate in all public messaging about this (including by staying silent) and we will pay you this amount of money. He took the money and someone else will hire him when we all forget about this in a bit. But let’s also be clear: the HR Chief ain’t going to get a dime. And no one will ever hire her again. She is fooked.”

A user on X @freddiesayers took a jibe at the company’s official response: “So, with this absurd statement, the board of The Astronomer suspend their otherwise well-performing CEO and head of HR (who wasn’t even married) - for going to a concert and hugging. How stupid?”

Astronomer Responds While Leadership Faces Uncertainty

Astronomer posted a statement on X saying: “Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly.” The company confirmed that Byron and Cabot are on leave pending the investigation.

Since the incident, Kristin Cabot has deactivated her LinkedIn profile and has stayed silent publicly. Andy Byron has resigned and his profile has been removed from the company’s leadership page.