CES 2024: LG to unveil smart home AI agent. Check details

At the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, LG Electronics will unveil a smart home artificial intelligence (AI) agent with an aim to ‘liberate users from the burden of housework.’ LG's 'smart home AI agent' (Image courtesy: LG)

“Our groundbreaking smart home AI agent combines cutting-edge autonomous mobility and AI technologies with advanced communication capabilities and services to help free customers from household chores,” Lyu Jae-cheol, President, LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, said in a statement on the company's website.

All you need to know about LG's smart home AI agent:

(1.) The device, which comes under LG's ‘Zero Home Labor’ vision, combines robotic, AI, and multi-modal technologies to move, learn, comprehend, and engage in complex conversations.

(2.) It has an advanced ‘two-legged’ wheel design, that allows it to move around the home independently; movements made possible by articulated leg joints enable it to express ‘emotions’ and interact with people.

(3.) The multi-modal AI technology combines voice and image recognition along with natural language processing, to help the AI agent understand context and intentions as well as actively communicate with users.

(4.) A ‘moving smart home hub,’ the agent connects with and controls smart home appliances; also, it is equipped with Qualcomm Robotics RB5 platform, giving it powerful AI features such as face and user recognition.

(5.) Other features include a built-in camera; speaker, and various sensors to gather real-time environmental data, including temperature, humidity and indoor air quality.

(6.) It can do several tasks, including patrolling autonomously the home when no one is there, and sending notifications to the owner's phone in case of open windows or lightd left on.

(7.) In a user's daily life, it performs tasks such as providing transportation details, weather updates, personal schedules, or reminders to take medications.