close_game
close_game
News / Technology / CES 2024: LG to unveil smart home AI agent. Check details

CES 2024: LG to unveil smart home AI agent. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 31, 2023 12:02 PM IST

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 will take place in Las Vegas from Jan 9-12.

At the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, LG Electronics will unveil a smart home artificial intelligence (AI) agent with an aim to ‘liberate users from the burden of housework.’

LG's 'smart home AI agent' (Image courtesy: LG)
LG's 'smart home AI agent' (Image courtesy: LG)

“Our groundbreaking smart home AI agent combines cutting-edge autonomous mobility and AI technologies with advanced communication capabilities and services to help free customers from household chores,” Lyu Jae-cheol, President, LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, said in a statement on the company's website.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

All you need to know about LG's smart home AI agent:

(1.) The device, which comes under LG's ‘Zero Home Labor’ vision, combines robotic, AI, and multi-modal technologies to move, learn, comprehend, and engage in complex conversations.

(2.) It has an advanced ‘two-legged’ wheel design, that allows it to move around the home independently; movements made possible by articulated leg joints enable it to express ‘emotions’ and interact with people.

(3.) The multi-modal AI technology combines voice and image recognition along with natural language processing, to help the AI agent understand context and intentions as well as actively communicate with users.

(4.) A ‘moving smart home hub,’ the agent connects with and controls smart home appliances; also, it is equipped with Qualcomm Robotics RB5 platform, giving it powerful AI features such as face and user recognition.

(5.) Other features include a built-in camera; speaker, and various sensors to gather real-time environmental data, including temperature, humidity and indoor air quality.

(6.) It can do several tasks, including patrolling autonomously the home when no one is there, and sending notifications to the owner's phone in case of open windows or lightd left on.

(7.) In a user's daily life, it performs tasks such as providing transportation details, weather updates, personal schedules, or reminders to take medications.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out