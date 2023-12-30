CES 2024 to kick off at Las Vegas on Jan 9. Entry passes cost up to 1.41 lakh. What to expect

The four-day long consumer electronics trade show CES 2024 will be held at Las Vegas from January 9 to 12. The tech event will host manufacturers, developers and suppliers of the consumer tech hardware, technology delivery systems and more. CES stands for Consumer Electronics Show, that is held in Vegas and is focused on technological products meant for common people.(X/CES)

Here's everything you need to know about this tech extravaganza:

What is CES?

CES stands for Consumer Electronics Show, held in Vegas and is focused on technological products meant for common people. As mentioned earlier, CES features exhibitors, product launches and presentations by renowned names in the field of technology.

Ticket prices

First of all, CES is not open to general public. A delegate should be from the industry, media or an exhibitor. There are two kinds of passes by which one can attend the CES 2024. The Exhibits Plus Plass is for industry participants only. The ticket costs $350 ( ₹29,137). The pass covers exhibit floor, research Summit, keynote addresses, Great Minds sessions, and show floor stage content.



The second is the Delux Conference Pass, the highest form of access that allows flexibility to attend a variety of sessions. The pass costs $1,700 or ₹1.41 lakh as per the latest exchange rate and the holders can attend all the four days of conference programming at CES, including more than 100 additional sessions and curated tracks.

What to expect

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to dominate CES 2024 that will be held in Vegas. The sessions on managing ethical issues in AI, beauty tech products, augmented and virtual reality in creator ecosystem, cyber security and privacy will be the highlights of the tech event.



According to a Wired report, tech giants including Qualcomm, AMD and Intel are expected to announce chips to support AI services on the device that carry them. The chips would process the AI tasks at a local level and will not need to send a request to the server in the cloud and wait for a response.