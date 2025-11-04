ChatGPT Go free upgrade glitch: Users report ‘Payment failed’ message

In a significant update for Indian users, OpenAI has made its ChatGPT Go plan free for an entire year starting Tuesday, November 4. The offer is available to anyone in India who signs up during a limited-time promotional period. However, several users have reported issues while trying to activate the plan, claiming that their payment attempts are failing despite entering valid card or UPI details. ChatGPT Go free upgrade: Note that after the free year ends, standard billing will apply unless the user cancels.(Unsplash)

It’s important to note that a valid payment method is still required to subscribe to the free ChatGPT Go offer, as OpenAI uses it for account verification.

While the upgrade process is straightforward, many users say the transaction gets stuck at the payment stage, eventually showing a “Payment failed” error. OpenAI hasn’t yet issued an official statement on the issue, but the failures are likely linked to heavy traffic and a surge in subscription attempts following the promotion’s launch. Note that after the free year ends, standard billing will apply unless the user cancels.

It’s important to note that a valid payment method is still required to subscribe to the free ChatGPT Go offer, as OpenAI uses it for account verification.

OpenAI had announced the move last week, confirming that users selecting the Go plan through the ChatGPT upgrade menu will get one year of free access. The Go plan, designed as a lower-cost alternative to the Plus tier, unlocks advanced features such as faster responses, higher message limits, image generation, and file uploads.

Why OpenAI made ChatGPT Go free in India

India has become one of the fastest-growing markets for ChatGPT, with paid subscriptions reportedly doubling within a month of the service’s August launch. OpenAI says the free Go rollout reflects its appreciation for India’s “enthusiasm and creativity,” and aligns with its broader plans to deepen engagement in the country.

The company is also marking its first-ever Indian event, the OpenAI DevDay Exchange in Bengaluru on November 4, with this year-long free offer.

How to activate the free plan

To enable the offer, users must select the Go plan within their ChatGPT account and verify their payment method using a credit/debit card or UPI. This step is required for account verification, similar to previous OpenAI trials.

What you get with ChatGPT Go

The Go version runs on OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 model, bringing faster performance, extended context, and expanded message limits. Users can also generate images, upload files, and analyse documents directly within chats.

For developers, students, and professionals, this means more freedom to work on complex projects, automate workflows, and experiment with advanced AI features, without the constraints of the basic free plan.