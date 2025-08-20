ChatGPT Go India-only AI subscription model at 399: 5 big takeaways

OpenAI has just shaken up its subscription game with the launch of ChatGPT Go, and it’s debuting in India first. Priced at only ₹399 a month (under $5), this new plan promises 10 times more usage than the free version, without the hefty $20 fee of ChatGPT Plus. Sounds like a steal, right? But it doesn’t come without the twists. While Go makes AI more affordable, it comes with notable compromises, from missing models to limited integrations. Is this the start of truly accessible AI or the beginning of more paywalls ahead? ChatGPT Go makes AI cheaper, but is this the start of more paywalls ahead? Only time can tell.(Photo: Adobe Illustrator)

Here are five things all GPT users need to know.

1. ChatGPT Go is only available in India for now

OpenAI has chosen India as the testing ground for this low-cost tier at just ₹399. According to OpenAI’s support page, “This subscription is initially available in India only. Other countries and regions may be eligible in the future.”

ChatGPT Go is significantly cheaper than the ₹1,999 ($23) ChatGPT Plus plan. If the experiment pays off, the same model could expand to bigger markets like the US, UK, and Australia, though likely at slightly higher rates to match regional pricing trends.

By starting with India, OpenAI may be testing not just affordability, but also demand. How many users are willing to pay a small fee for expanded AI access without committing to a premium plan? The result could shape OpenAI’s global subscription structure in the coming months

2. 10 times more access to everything

OpenAI says subscribers get 10 times more usage across the board, from message limits to image generations and even file uploads. Nick Turley, Head of ChatGPT, describes the plan as a way to give users “more access to the most popular features” without the Plus price tag.

Nick Turley, Head of ChatGPT, talks about ChatGPT Go on X.(X)

3. Double the memory

The upgrades don’t stop at volume. Go subscribers also receive 2x longer memory than free users, meaning the chatbot can recall past conversations with more consistency. For anyone frustrated by ChatGPT’s tendency to forget details, this is one of the most valuable improvements.

4. No access to GPT-4o

Unlike Plus subscribers, Go users don’t get access to GPT-4o, one of the most popular models. Instead, they’re locked into GPT-5, the same model that’s faced criticism from users who preferred 4o version’s performance. While keeping legacy models exclusive to Plus and Pro may make business sense, it risks frustrating budget subscribers who expected more flexibility. By excluding 4o, OpenAI has created a clear divide between entry-level users and those willing to pay for premium tiers.

5. Missing premium tools: No Sora, Gmail

ChatGPT Go isn’t just missing GPT-4o. Subscribers won’t have access to Sora, the company’s powerful video-generation model, or Connectors, which let ChatGPT link with apps like Gmail and Google Calendar. While the price makes it attractive, the lack of integrations could be a dealbreaker for users who rely on ChatGPT for productivity and cross-platform workflows.