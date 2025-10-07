ChatGPT integrated with Spotify, Canva and more, users can now…

OpenAI has made ChatGPT more than just an AI chatbot. It not only helps solve user queries, but now it's also capable of managing heavy-duty tasks like image generation, coding, research, and more. Now, the company has rolled out another update that lets ChatGPT conduct tasks on users’ behaviour. On Monday, OpenAI announced several app integrations, including Spotify, Canva, Booking.com, Coursera, Figma, and more for ChatGPT. Therefore, from finding the right playlist and podcasts to building a PPT based on user prompts is made easy with ChatGPT. ChatGPT can now suggest Spotify playlists and podcasts based on user prompts.(OpenAI)

ChatGPT integration with apps

OpenAI released a new YouTube video and a blog post announcing apps in ChatGPT. In the video, the company showcases how users can interact with multiple apps within the chat interface of the ChatGPT app. The app support includes Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, Spotify and Zillow, but only in English as part of the initial rollout.

One of the attractive apps would be the Spotify integration, where users simply need to prompt for the required playlist, song, and podcast recommendations. In the prompt, users can mention genre, mood, artist name, and more, which sets the right tone.

Another app user can try is the Canva integration, where users just need to upload the content and prompt ChatGPT to create a presentation, pitch deck, and more. OpenAI also teases the Booking.com integration, which can be used to make travel plans. Apart from travel plans and the right playlists, ChatGPT can now also suggest the best Coursera courses, videos and information for educational purposes.

While the integration sounds quite exciting, its real-time use case and how users engage with these apps will ultimately determine how seamless the experience truly is.

The ChatGPT integration with the mentioned app is rolling out outside of the EU for Free, Go, Plus and Pro plan users. Also note that to access the app integration, ChatGPT users must be signed in with their email on the app. OpenAI has also confirmed that more apps will be integrated, such as Uber, DoorDash, Instacart, OpenTable, and more.