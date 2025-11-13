ChatGPT may soon get a group chat feature: Here’s how it may work

A few days back, OpenAI was reported to be working on a direct message-like feature for ChatGPT. Now, a new group chat feature for the AI chatbot has been leaked that includes reactions, file uploads, image creation, replies to specific messages, and more. This ChatGPT feature is currently in work, and it may roll out soon to users. These updates showcase that OpenAI is heading towards a social-type app for ChatGPT. Recently, Tibor Blaho, Lead Engineer at AIPRM, shared evidence of ChatGPT’s group chat feature, revealing how the feature could work in real life ChatGPT may soon include a group chat feature. (Photo: Adobe Illustrator)

How will ChatGPT’s group chat feature work?

Tibor Blaho on X (formerly Twitter) shared the first glimpse of how ChatGPT’s group chat feature will work in the web app version. This showcases that OpenAI is actively working on the DM and group chat features, making the AI chatbot more useful and collaborative. As per the steps mentioned by Blaho, there will be a "Start a group chat" button in the top navigation bar. This button creates a link to the ChatGPT group, which can be shared with others.

Now, with the link, anyone can join your group chat. Once joined, they will also be able to see previous messages. The engineer highlighted that group chats will likely provide custom settings, enabling users to control how ChatGPT participates. This way, their personal memory and data will remain private and separate from group interactions. It was also highlighted that ChatGPT’s group chat interface will allow users to react to specific text, reply to them, upload a file, or create images within the chat.

With the group chat, AI will be present at all times, and it can be activated at any time by the user. Therefore, AI will not be answering your every message, but can be summoned when needed in the group chat. As of now, ChatGPT’s group chat feature is currently in development, and it is unclear when ChatGPT users will be able to get their hands on this collaborative feature.