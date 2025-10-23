ChatGPT, Perplexity to face this big WhatsApp ban from January 2026

Meta is shutting the door on all third-party AI assistants inside WhatsApp. Starting 15 January 2026, the company will prohibit general-purpose AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and others from operating on the platform. The move comes as part of an update to WhatsApp’s Business API policy, which bans developers of “large language models, generative AI platforms, or general-purpose AI assistants” from using the system. If Meta’s bet pays off, WhatsApp could become Meta AI’s personal playground.(Representational image)

In simple terms, Meta is making sure that Meta AI becomes the only chatbot allowed to function inside WhatsApp.

A power move for Meta AI

The decision doesn’t come as a surprise. Over the past year, Meta has aggressively integrated its own AI assistant across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, embedding Meta AI into chat boxes, search bars, and even camera tools. WhatsApp, with its three billion users, is the most valuable platform in that ecosystem, and until now, it also served as a convenient testing ground for multiple third-party chatbots.

Allowing external AI assistants meant that platforms like OpenAI and Perplexity could quietly build their user base through WhatsApp. By closing that door, Meta ensures that every AI interaction on its platform feeds back into its own products, not a competitor’s.

Infrastructure or competition control?

Meta says the change is about infrastructure limitations. According to the company, general-purpose chatbots create heavy message loads and require significant support, which strains the system. However, it’s worth noting that businesses using AI for customer service, such as airlines, retailers, and banks, will remain unaffected.

That distinction raises questions about whether the decision is primarily about protecting infrastructure or protecting market share.

One app, one assistant

The update effectively cements a “one app, one assistant” policy. For WhatsApp users who’ve grown accustomed to chatting with ChatGPT or other bots inside the messenger, the change will be a major shift. From next year, they’ll need to use standalone apps or websites to access those assistants.

OpenAI acknowledged the move with a touch of humour on X (formerly Twitter):

“Meta changed its policies so 1-800-ChatGPT won’t work on WhatsApp after Jan 15, 2026. Luckily we have an app, website, and browser you can use instead.”

A growing trend among tech giants

Meta’s move mirrors a broader industry pattern. Google has integrated Gemini across its search and productivity apps, Apple is partnering with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to Siri, and Amazon continues to expand Alexa’s AI reach.

The difference lies in Meta’s scale and rigidity. WhatsApp is not just another app, it’s the world’s largest messaging platform. And unlike other services, users can’t opt out of Meta AI. It’s built directly into the app, and disabling it isn’t an option.

What this means for users

For users, the change represents fewer choices and less flexibility. WhatsApp will soon become an ecosystem tightly controlled by Meta, where all AI interactions funnel through a single assistant. Competing AI developers lose access to billions of potential users, and consumers lose the freedom to choose which AI they prefer inside their daily messenger.

Think of it as if every email app banned third-party filters, forcing everyone to use the host company’s version. That’s roughly the model Meta appears to be building, one where owning the chat means owning the assistant, and ultimately, owning the ecosystem.

If Meta’s bet pays off, WhatsApp could become Meta AI’s personal playground, a walled garden where the only AI voice you can talk to is the one that belongs to Meta.