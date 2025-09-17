ChatGPT users’ surprising facts disclosed, OpenAI reveals…

In a recent OpenAI study, it was revealed how ChatGPT is being used on a day-to-day basis. Alongside the user demographic, the study also sheds light on ChatGPT’s user base and how its adoption has evolved over time. The study was conducted by OpenAI’s Economic Research team in collaboration with Harvard economist David Deming for the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). The data primarily revealed that ChatGPT is being used by 700 million on a weekly basis, and the majority of the users are casual users, than professional users. Therefore, know how ChatGPT usage has evolved in the three years since its launch. OpenAI reveals shocking truth about ChatGPT users, here’s what the new study says about its use cases.(AP)

ChatGPT user demographic: How people are using the AI tool

The ChatGPT adoption has drastically increased with greater knowledge, ease, and new powerful features to make the job easier. The OpenAI blog post highlighted that 52% of the ChatGPT users are associated with feminine names. This number has increased from 37% during the 2024 study. The tool also saw a rise in usage in low and middle-income countries.

Now, how are the majority of ChatGPT users taking advantage of the AI tool? Well, the study revealed that ChatGPT is being used to get everyday tasks done, including “practical guidance, seeking information, and writing, with writing being the most common work task, while coding and self-expression remain niche activities.”

In addition, ChatGPT is being used for both work and personal life. However, only 30% of the users take advantage of the tool for work-related queries, whereas a whopping 70% of them belong to casual usage, seeking quick answers. Therefore, it may not come as a surprise that writing, in fact, is one of the most common work tasks. However, it is said to play a major role in improving user judgment and productivity.

These are some of the surprising yet common facts about the ChatGPT users, since we used to think that the AI tool adopted by companies to simplify tasks, people have more casual queries than solving professional work.

