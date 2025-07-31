China’s Cybersecurity Regulator Summons Nvidia Over Chip Security Issue

China’s cybersecurity regulator has summoned Nvidia representatives to discuss the security risks of artificial-intelligence chips it sells in China. PREMIUM American industry experts had said Nvidia’s chips had tracking and remote-shutdown capabilities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China wants Nvidia to explain the “backdoor security risks” associated with its H20 chips sold in China and submit relevant documents, it said Thursday.

The move is aimed at “safeguarding the network and data security of Chinese users” given that American industry experts had said Nvidia’s chips had tracking and remote-shutdown capabilities.

Nvidia didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nvidia said earlier this month that it could resume its H20 AI chip sales in China, months after the U.S. Commerce Department restricted its sales amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. The chip was specially designed for Chinese customers to meet U.S. export rules and has been a top seller in the country since 2024. Write to Sherry Qin at sherry.qin@wsj.com

See Less

All Access.

One Subscription. Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines

to 100 year archives. E-Paper Full Archives Full Access to

HT App & Website Games Already subscribed? Login