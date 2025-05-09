Chrome for Android to detect scam notifications using AI: Know how it will work

We all receive Chrome app notifications from several websites daily, but it is quite hard to examine whether the notification is credible or a scam. Many scammers misuse the notification feature to exploit users. Therefore, to avoid scam notifications and protect users, Google has launched a new AI-powered warning for Chrome on Android. This new feature will flag notifications containing suspicious or doubtful patterns and characteristics, alerting users to block or unsubscribe from such notifications. Therefore, if you are someone who enables notifications from Chrome, then you must stay aware of such scam-based notifications. Know how this new AI warning feature on Android works and how users can ensure safety. Google strengthens its scam detection on Chrome with Gemini Nano.(Google)

AI scam notifications detection on Chrome

Google has shared a new blog post announcing enhanced safety features for Chrome on desktop and Android devices. The tech giant revealed that it is using Gemini Nano, an on-device large language model (LLM), to fight online scams and protect its users. Within the blog, Google highlighted a new AI-powered feature which has the ability to detect “malicious, spammy or misleading notifications” from suspicious websites. This feature also leverages Google’s on-device machine learning model to flag and detect notifications and provide a warning to users.

The warning will appear on the notification saying “Potential scam detected.” Below, users will have the ability to view the notification or unsubscribe from notifications on their Android devices. However, if users know that the notifications are safe, then they will also have the option to allow future notifications in case Chrome mistakenly detects the website as a scam. This feature could come in handy to users in staying alert to any malicious websites.

New Chrome safety feature

Alongside AI warning for scam notifications, Google has also rolled out an “Enhanced Protection mode” on Chrome to detect scams, online threats and phishing activities. With AI, Google has been able to block several websites, and now it's using Gemini Nano's LLM which provides the “ability to distill the varied, complex nature of websites, helping us adapt to new scam tactics more quickly.” However, note that this feature is currently available on desktop and Android devices, bringing enhanced security and user safety.

