CMF Phone 1, POCO M7 Pro and more: Best gaming-centric mobiles under 15,000

If you're looking for a gaming-centric phone but don't want to splurge on high-end models or even mid-range options, there's good news for you. You can now find decent-performing phones for under ₹15,000 or somewhere around that price point. These phones strike a good balance between performance and multimedia experience. CMF Phone 1 is Nothing's first entry-level device (CMF )

Of course, you won't be able to play games at the maximum fidelity, but you can at least enjoy titles like BGMI and others at reduced graphical settings. Here, we highlight the top mobile phones you can buy at this price point. Read on to find out.

CMF Phone 1

CMF is a sub-brand, and this particular model, the CMF Phone 1, is its first phone under the CMF branding. It currently retails for ₹14,999 for the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage.

The highlight of this phone is its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which is often found in phones costing upwards of ₹20,000 to ₹25,000. At this price, the chipset offers excellent value and allows you to enjoy entry-level to mid-range gaming with ease.

For slightly better performance, you can opt for the 8GB RAM model and use bank offers to bring the price closer to ₹15,000.

POCO M7 Pro 5G

The POCO M7 Pro 5G is another strong contender under ₹15,000. It currently costs ₹14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

For this price, you get the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset and an AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in bright sunlight.

Redmi Note 13

The Redmi Note 13 is another great option for gaming, especially considering the overall package it offers.

The phone features a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset. While it may not be the best in this category, it handles entry-level gaming just fine.

It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and offers IP54 dust and water resistance for added durability.

iQOO Z9X

Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the iQOO Z9x phone offers a decent gaming experience. Its 6.72-inch display and dual stereo speakers are also ideal for multimedia usage. Priced well under ₹15,000, it’s a great option if your budget is closer to ₹11,000 to ₹12,000.