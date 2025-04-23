CMF Phone 2 Pro launch on April 28: Display, camera, battery, and more

CMF by Nothing is all set to launch its new generation smartphone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro, in India on April 28, 2025. Over the past few weeks, the company has been teasing the smartphone, revealing its design, processor, features, and more to create the hype. Now, as the launch comes closer, more details surrounding the devices have started to circulate over the internet, giving us a glimpse of what CMF could announce for its mid-rangers. To gain a better understanding, we have compiled all the expected specifications of the new CMF Phone 2 Pro model to know what’s coming ahead of launch. CMF Phone 2 Pro is launching in just 5 days, from upgrades to new features, Know what’s coming.(CMF/ X)

Also read: CMF Phone 2 Pro India launch on April 28, here’s how much it may cost

CMF Phone 2 Pro: What to expect

CMF Phone 2 Pro design and display:

Nothing has recently revealed the rear panel design of the upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro in new dual-tone shades of Orange and White. The rare panel includes a triple camera setup instead of a dual camera system, as in CMF Phone 1. We can see the similar placement of rotating dial and screws, hinting towards interchangeable back of the phone.

For display, we expect the CMF Phone 2 Pro to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display may also provide Full HD+ resolution for vibrant visuals. Therefore, also speculations about Essential Key, which was introduced with the Nothing Phone 3a series.

Also read: CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

CMF Phone 2 Pro camera upgrades:

As mentioned above, the CMF Phone 2 Pro has three cameras instead of two, giving hope for greater upgrades. Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Therefore, similar to the Nothing Phone 3a series, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is also getting a telephoto lens.

CMF Phone 2 Pro performance and battery

For performance, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor. The smartphone may offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. For software and user experience, it could run on Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15. Lastly, the Phone 2 Pro is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery that may support 50W fast charging.

Mobile finder: Nothing Phone 3 LATEST price, specs and all details

CMF Phone 2 Pro price:

In terms of pricing, the CMF Phone 2 Pro could be priced at under Rs.20000 in India. For reference, the CMF Phone 1 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 15,999.