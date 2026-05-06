Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    CMF Watch 3 Pro launched in India with GPS, ChatGPT support and 13-day battery life

    CMF Watch 3 Pro launched in India with GPS tracking, AI tools, longer battery life and more. Check specifications, features, price and sale offers.

    Published on: May 06, 2026 12:58 PM IST
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    You may be interested in

    Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43" AMOLED Stainless Steel Smart Watch with SpO2, Heart Rate, BT Calling, Adaptive AOD, Functional Crown, AI Voice Assistant – Smartwatch for Stylish Professionals (Black)

    Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43" AMOLED Stainless Steel Smart Watch with SpO2, Heart Rate, BT Calling, Adaptive AOD, Functional Crown, AI Voice Assistant – Smartwatch for Stylish Professionals (Black)

    • CheckFastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43" AMOLED Stainless Steel Smart Watch with SpO2
    • CheckHeart Rate
    • CheckBT Calling
    mazon

    ₹2,999

    Check Details

    Discount

    18% OFF

    CMF BY NOTHING Watch Pro 2

    CMF BY NOTHING Watch Pro 2

    • CheckCMF BY NOTHING Watch Pro 2
    mazon

    ₹5,299

    ₹6,499

    Check Details

    Discount

    68% OFF

    Wisely Protective Bezel Ring Compatible For CMF Nothing Watch Pro 2 Smartwatch Metal Flat Ring Bezel Guard, Anti Scratch Bumper Full Coverage Watch Protector-Grey

    Wisely Protective Bezel Ring Compatible For CMF Nothing Watch Pro 2 Smartwatch Metal Flat Ring Bezel Guard, Anti Scratch Bumper Full Coverage Watch Protector-Grey

    • CheckWisely Protective Bezel Ring Compatible For CMF Nothing Watch Pro 2 Smartwatch Metal Flat Ring Bezel Guard
    • CheckAnti Scratch Bumper Full Coverage Watch Protector-Grey
    mazon

    ₹474

    ₹1,499

    Check Details

    Discount

    47% OFF

    Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97" AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, Black

    Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97" AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, Black

    • CheckAmazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm
    • Check14 Day Battery
    • Check1.97" AMOLED Display
    mazon

    ₹7,999

    ₹14,999

    Check Details

    Discount

    59% OFF

    Fastrack Titan Xtreme PRO Smartwatch with 1.43 AMOLED Display with 466 * 466 Pixel Resolution|SingleSync BT Calling|AI Voice Assistant|100+ Sports Modes and Watchfaces|Upto 5 Day Battery|IP68

    Fastrack Titan Xtreme PRO Smartwatch with 1.43 AMOLED Display with 466 * 466 Pixel Resolution|SingleSync BT Calling|AI Voice Assistant|100+ Sports Modes and Watchfaces|Upto 5 Day Battery|IP68

    • CheckFastrack Titan Xtreme PRO Smartwatch with 1.43 AMOLED Display with 466 * 466 Pixel Resolution|SingleSync BT Calling|AI Voice Assistant|100+ Sports Modes and Watchfaces|Upto 5 Day Battery|IP68
    mazon

    ₹3,299

    ₹7,995

    Check Details

    CMF Watch 3 Pro has been launched in India, bringing changes to design, fitness tracking and software features. The new smartwatch replaces the earlier CMF Watch 2 Pro, which was introduced two years ago. While the watch keeps a round dial, it no longer supports interchangeable bezels and instead uses a fixed frame.

    CMF Watch 3 Pro with dual-band GPS, ChatGPT support and fitness tracking updates launched in India. (CMF )
    CMF Watch 3 Pro with dual-band GPS, ChatGPT support and fitness tracking updates launched in India. (CMF )
    MD Ijaj Khan
    By MD Ijaj Khan

    Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

    Read moreRead less

    CMF Watch 3 Pro: Price in India, Colour Options and Sale Offers

    The CMF Watch 3 Pro is priced at 7,999. As part of a limited-time offer, it will be available at Rs. 6,999. However, the Orange variant is listed at 7,499 during this period, while Light Grey, Light Green and Dark Grey colour options carry the lower offer price. All variants come in a single 36.2mm dial size and share the same specifications. The watch will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting from May 8.

    CMF Watch 3 Pro: Design and display

    The CMF Watch 3 Pro features a metal body with replaceable liquid silicone straps. It carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The watch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 resolution, 650 nits brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate.

    The bezel design differs slightly across colour options. The Dark Grey version has a simple finish, while the Orange version includes raised patterns around the dial. The move to a fixed bezel design appears aimed at improving durability.

    A rotating crown on the side allows users to scroll and select options. The smartwatch supports more than 120 watch faces, including interactive and customisable options.

    CMF Watch 3 Pro: Health and Activity Tracking Features

    The smartwatch includes tools for tracking heart rate, blood oxygen, steps and stress levels. It also supports sleep tracking with details such as sleep stages and nap detection. Features like breathing exercises, inactivity alerts and a menstrual cycle tracker are included.

    The company says the new optical sensor improves accuracy during workouts and rest compared to the earlier model. The watch also provides summaries of activity data and supports guided running plans.

    CMF Watch 3 Pro: Sports Modes and GPS

    The CMF Watch 3 Pro supports 131 sports modes. It includes dual-band, multi-system GPS for outdoor tracking. A personalised running coach creates training plans between 8 and 16 weeks based on user goals. These plans adjust based on performance data collected during workouts.

    Connectivity and Smart Features

    The smartwatch works with devices running Android 6.0 or above and iOS 13 or later. It connects via Bluetooth 5.3 and pairs with the Nothing X app. Users can access calling features, control music, send quick replies and use built-in support for ChatGPT for queries. The watch is rated to deliver up to 13 days of battery life, depending on usage.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    News/Technology/CMF Watch 3 Pro Launched In India With GPS, ChatGPT Support And 13-day Battery Life
    News/Technology/CMF Watch 3 Pro Launched In India With GPS, ChatGPT Support And 13-day Battery Life
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes