CMF Watch 3 Pro launched in India with GPS, ChatGPT support and 13-day battery life

CMF Watch 3 Pro has been launched in India, bringing changes to design, fitness tracking and software features. The new smartwatch replaces the earlier CMF Watch 2 Pro, which was introduced two years ago. While the watch keeps a round dial, it no longer supports interchangeable bezels and instead uses a fixed frame. CMF Watch 3 Pro with dual-band GPS, ChatGPT support and fitness tracking updates launched in India. (CMF ) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

CMF Watch 3 Pro: Price in India, Colour Options and Sale Offers The CMF Watch 3 Pro is priced at ₹7,999. As part of a limited-time offer, it will be available at Rs. 6,999. However, the Orange variant is listed at ₹7,499 during this period, while Light Grey, Light Green and Dark Grey colour options carry the lower offer price. All variants come in a single 36.2mm dial size and share the same specifications. The watch will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting from May 8.

CMF Watch 3 Pro: Design and display The CMF Watch 3 Pro features a metal body with replaceable liquid silicone straps. It carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The watch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 resolution, 650 nits brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The bezel design differs slightly across colour options. The Dark Grey version has a simple finish, while the Orange version includes raised patterns around the dial. The move to a fixed bezel design appears aimed at improving durability.

A rotating crown on the side allows users to scroll and select options. The smartwatch supports more than 120 watch faces, including interactive and customisable options.

CMF Watch 3 Pro: Health and Activity Tracking Features The smartwatch includes tools for tracking heart rate, blood oxygen, steps and stress levels. It also supports sleep tracking with details such as sleep stages and nap detection. Features like breathing exercises, inactivity alerts and a menstrual cycle tracker are included.

The company says the new optical sensor improves accuracy during workouts and rest compared to the earlier model. The watch also provides summaries of activity data and supports guided running plans.

CMF Watch 3 Pro: Sports Modes and GPS The CMF Watch 3 Pro supports 131 sports modes. It includes dual-band, multi-system GPS for outdoor tracking. A personalised running coach creates training plans between 8 and 16 weeks based on user goals. These plans adjust based on performance data collected during workouts.