Connections NYT hints and answers for December 26, 2023

The New York Times introduces Connections, an engaging word game. Discover links between words in themed groups like books or technology. Identify the true connection in each group, but be cautious—wrong guesses increase the challenge. You get four chances to solve it. Test your skills and check the solution on December 26. Dive into the fun! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections Today Hints for December 26

Yellow: route

Green: book paper

Blue: To hold back

Purple: Nose activities

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Road Names

Green: Paper In A Book

Blue: Restrain

Purple: Things You Can Do To Your Nose

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for December 26

Here is the #198 Connections' answer-

Road Names: ALLEY, DRIVE, LANE, STREET

Paper In A Book: FOLIO, LEAF, PAGE, SHEET

Restrain: CHECK, CURB, LIMIT, STEM

Things You Can Do To Your Nose: BLOW, HOLD, PICK, THUMB

If today's 'Connections' puzzle is a tough nut to crack, don't be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections?

In the Connections game, showcase your word skills. Explore sixteen words grouped in fours. Select four words sharing a theme and click "submit." You're allowed up to three mistakes. Give it a try! Participants have the option to rearrange and shuffle the board, simplifying the identification of connections. Furthermore, the groups are color-coded, with yellow as the simplest, followed by green, blue, and purple in increasing difficulty.

What is NYT Connections?

The latest word game from The New York Times, named "Connections," is gaining traction on social media. Crafted by puzzle editor Wyna Liu, it follows the Wordle model, presenting a fresh puzzle each day that grows more challenging by midnight. To assist you in mastering these word puzzles, we offer helpful tips and strategies. Accessible on both web browsers and mobile devices, the objective in 'Connections' is to categorize four words that share a common theme.