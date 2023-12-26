Connections NYT hints and answers for December 26, 2023
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - December 26, 2023
The New York Times introduces Connections, an engaging word game. Discover links between words in themed groups like books or technology. Identify the true connection in each group, but be cautious—wrong guesses increase the challenge. You get four chances to solve it. Test your skills and check the solution on December 26. Dive into the fun!
Connections Today Hints for December 26
Yellow: route
Green: book paper
Blue: To hold back
Purple: Nose activities
If you know what are we talking about then minimize this page and go try to solve your puzzle.
Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: Road Names
Green: Paper In A Book
Blue: Restrain
Purple: Things You Can Do To Your Nose
Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….
Connections Today: Answer for December 26
Here is the #198 Connections' answer-
Road Names: ALLEY, DRIVE, LANE, STREET
Paper In A Book: FOLIO, LEAF, PAGE, SHEET
Restrain: CHECK, CURB, LIMIT, STEM
Things You Can Do To Your Nose: BLOW, HOLD, PICK, THUMB
If today's 'Connections' puzzle is a tough nut to crack, don't be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.
How to play NYT Connections?
In the Connections game, showcase your word skills. Explore sixteen words grouped in fours. Select four words sharing a theme and click "submit." You're allowed up to three mistakes. Give it a try! Participants have the option to rearrange and shuffle the board, simplifying the identification of connections. Furthermore, the groups are color-coded, with yellow as the simplest, followed by green, blue, and purple in increasing difficulty.
What is NYT Connections?
The latest word game from The New York Times, named "Connections," is gaining traction on social media. Crafted by puzzle editor Wyna Liu, it follows the Wordle model, presenting a fresh puzzle each day that grows more challenging by midnight. To assist you in mastering these word puzzles, we offer helpful tips and strategies. Accessible on both web browsers and mobile devices, the objective in 'Connections' is to categorize four words that share a common theme.