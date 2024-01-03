Connections NYT hints and answers for January 3, 2024
New York Times Connections, the latest word game that has fuelled interest of people across the globe, aims at finding the "common threads between words." Today’s challenge is more exciting than ever. Let’s delve in.
If you would like to solve today’s puzzle yourself, here are some hints and clues for you. If you want to find the answers, you can jump to the end. Let us solve the mystery together today.
Connections Today: Hints for January 3
Yellow: Superman does this all the time
Green: Only snitches have these
Blue: You’ll find these in forms
Purple: A singer needs their full name
Connections Today: These are the categories
Yellow: Move Through The Air
Green: Hidden Listening Devices
Blue: Select, As A Box On Form
Purple: Rappers Minus First Letter
If you want to try to solve the puzzle, minimise the page and go ahead. If not, take a look at the answers!
Connections Today: Answers for January 3
Move Through The Air: Float, Fly, Glide, Soar
Hidden Listening Devices: Bug, Mike, Tap, Wire
Select, As A Box On A Form: Check, Mark, Tick, X
Rapper Minus First Letter: 40, Cole, Pain, Tip
It’s okay if you were not able to solve today’s Connections. Tomorrow will surely be your day!
What is Connections NYT?
NYT’s latest word game has become a social media hit. Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is credited by Times with helping to create the game. The puzzle can be played on web browsers and mobile devices. Players are required to group four words that share something in common.
How to play Connections NYT
Each puzzle has 16 words while each grouping of words is split into four categories. The words can be things like book titles, software, country names, and more. If all four words are determined correctly, they are removed from the board. The game ends after four mistakes.