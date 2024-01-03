Connections NYT hints and answers for January 3, 2024

New York Times Connections, the latest word game that has fuelled interest of people across the globe, aims at finding the "common threads between words." Today’s challenge is more exciting than ever. Let’s delve in. Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play? (New York Times)(New York Times)

If you would like to solve today’s puzzle yourself, here are some hints and clues for you. If you want to find the answers, you can jump to the end. Let us solve the mystery together today.

Connections Today: Hints for January 3

Yellow: Superman does this all the time

Green: Only snitches have these

Blue: You’ll find these in forms

Purple: A singer needs their full name

Connections Today: These are the categories

Yellow: Move Through The Air

Green: Hidden Listening Devices

Blue: Select, As A Box On Form

Purple: Rappers Minus First Letter

If you want to try to solve the puzzle, minimise the page and go ahead. If not, take a look at the answers!

Connections Today: Answers for January 3

Move Through The Air: Float, Fly, Glide, Soar

Hidden Listening Devices: Bug, Mike, Tap, Wire

Select, As A Box On A Form: Check, Mark, Tick, X

Rapper Minus First Letter: 40, Cole, Pain, Tip

It’s okay if you were not able to solve today’s Connections. Tomorrow will surely be your day!

What is Connections NYT?

NYT’s latest word game has become a social media hit. Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is credited by Times with helping to create the game. The puzzle can be played on web browsers and mobile devices. Players are required to group four words that share something in common.

How to play Connections NYT

Each puzzle has 16 words while each grouping of words is split into four categories. The words can be things like book titles, software, country names, and more. If all four words are determined correctly, they are removed from the board. The game ends after four mistakes.