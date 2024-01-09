Connections NYT hints and answers for January 9, 2024

Embark on an exhilarating wordplay journey with the NYT Connections! Four intriguing puzzles await, each packed with 16 cryptic clues as mischievous as camouflaged spies. Can you decode the riddles and unveil the hidden treasures? Delve into the captivating world of January 9th's puzzling adventure and ignite your intellect! Or, you can swiftly leap to the answers. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

ALSO READ| Connections NYT hints and answers for January 8, 2024

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Connections Today Hints for January 9

Yellow: Cleaning apparatus

Green: Generally used in cooking

Blue: One fraction of these in your nose can make you sneeze

Purple: The magni-eyed truth seekers

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: CLEANING SUPPLIES

Green: ELEMENTS OF COOKING, PER SAMIN NOSRAT

Blue: THINGS THAT MAKE YOU SNEEZE

Purple: TITULAR FICTIONAL DETECTIVES

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for January 9

Here is the #210 Connections' answer-

CLEANING SUPPLIES: BROOM, MOP, RAG, SPONGE

ELEMENTS OF COOKING, PER SAMIN NOSRAT: SALT, FAT, ACID, HEAT

THINGS THAT MAKE YOU SNEEZE: DUST, PEPPER, POLLEN, SMOKE

TITULAR FICTIONAL DETECTIVES: MAGNUM, MONK, SHAFT, TRACY

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Unleash your word wizardry in Connections, the daily puzzle that puts your deduction skills on trial. Dive into sixteen cryptic clues, each a hidden key to unlocking four thematic mysteries. Wind your way through wordplay twists and turns, conquering the intricate code to earn the ultimate satisfaction: unravelling the Connections tapestry. Sharpen your vocabulary and revel in the intellectual triumph!

What is NYT Connections?

Ready to push your crossword limits? Wyna Liu's "Connections" in the New York Times awaits. Tackle four cryptic riddles, each a portal to a hidden theme. Fly solo or join forces – this daily brain brawl promises an addictive dose of wordplay wizardry!