Connections NYT hints and answers for January 9, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - January 9, 2024
Embark on an exhilarating wordplay journey with the NYT Connections! Four intriguing puzzles await, each packed with 16 cryptic clues as mischievous as camouflaged spies. Can you decode the riddles and unveil the hidden treasures? Delve into the captivating world of January 9th's puzzling adventure and ignite your intellect! Or, you can swiftly leap to the answers.
ALSO READ| Connections NYT hints and answers for January 8, 2024
Connections Today Hints for January 9
Yellow: Cleaning apparatus
Green: Generally used in cooking
Blue: One fraction of these in your nose can make you sneeze
Purple: The magni-eyed truth seekers
If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.
Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: CLEANING SUPPLIES
Green: ELEMENTS OF COOKING, PER SAMIN NOSRAT
Blue: THINGS THAT MAKE YOU SNEEZE
Purple: TITULAR FICTIONAL DETECTIVES
Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….
Connections Today: Answer for January 9
Here is the #210 Connections' answer-
CLEANING SUPPLIES: BROOM, MOP, RAG, SPONGE
ELEMENTS OF COOKING, PER SAMIN NOSRAT: SALT, FAT, ACID, HEAT
THINGS THAT MAKE YOU SNEEZE: DUST, PEPPER, POLLEN, SMOKE
TITULAR FICTIONAL DETECTIVES: MAGNUM, MONK, SHAFT, TRACY
If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.
How to play NYT Connections
Unleash your word wizardry in Connections, the daily puzzle that puts your deduction skills on trial. Dive into sixteen cryptic clues, each a hidden key to unlocking four thematic mysteries. Wind your way through wordplay twists and turns, conquering the intricate code to earn the ultimate satisfaction: unravelling the Connections tapestry. Sharpen your vocabulary and revel in the intellectual triumph!
What is NYT Connections?
Ready to push your crossword limits? Wyna Liu's "Connections" in the New York Times awaits. Tackle four cryptic riddles, each a portal to a hidden theme. Fly solo or join forces – this daily brain brawl promises an addictive dose of wordplay wizardry!