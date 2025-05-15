Cool new Apple AirPods features you may have missed: Better hearing, new gestures, and more

Apple AirPods are a really popular product from the company. Not only do they offer a convenient, truly wireless experience that just works with the Apple ecosystem, but they also offer a range of health-centric as well as convenience-centric features that help them stand out among a sea of truly wireless earbuds. AirPods Pro now feature multiple health-centric features.(Apple)

Of late, with iOS 18 released, AirPods have gotten new features, which you may not have gotten around to checking, especially with the AirPods Pro. There are features which focus on hearing health and more, less convenience features here. Let us tell you about some features you may have missed.

Hearing-Centric Features

Apple did bring a lot of hearing-centric features to the AirPods Pro 2, especially the hearing test feature and the hearing aid feature, and there is also a hearing protection feature. However, it must be noted that these are not available in India yet.

With the hearing aid feature, you can actually test your hearing using a test. Then, if hearing loss is detected, the earphones can make adjustments to boost the sound around you, and this can make hearing better.

There is also a hearing protection feature that can protect your ears if there is a loud sound in the ambient surroundings.

Adaptive Audio

This is available for both the AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro 2. Apple says that AirPods blend the active noise cancellation and transparency mode together, and this controls the level of noise you hear in your headphones based on the changing sound in your environment. This can allow both less or more sound.

Conversation Awareness

There is also a conversation awareness feature that automatically lowers your media volume and boosts the volume of the voices in front of you. When the conversation ends, conversation awareness will bring the volume of your media back up. This is a convenient feature that can help you if you are often in a work environment or public place and want to enjoy media volume as well as be aware of your surroundings.

Head Gestures Feature

This feature is available with AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro second generation. What this does is allow you to answer or decline calls using a gesture. This works by nodding your head up or down, to answer a call. If you want to not pick up the call, you can just simply shake your head left or right, and this ends the call.

