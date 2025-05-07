After iPhone, Apple may soon boost AirPods production in India: Report

As Apple accelerates its efforts to diversify device manufacturing away from China, long-time supplier Jabil is reportedly preparing to expand its Indian operations, specifically to produce AirPods casings. Apple has gradually shifted AirPods and iPhone assembly to India over recent years

Trichy tipped as next hub for Apple components

According to a report from The Economic Times, the U.S.-based electronics firm is looking to set up a new facility in Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), Tamil Nadu, focused on producing the plastic enclosures used in AirPods charging cases. While this would not involve full-case assembly, it marks a significant step in localising the supply chain for Apple’s audio accessories.

Sources familiar with the matter claim that Jabil executives met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in April 2025 and later toured the proposed site. A decision on the project is expected by June or July.

“Jabil is considering Trichy as an AirPods production option,” one person briefed on the plans said.

AirPods and iPhones increasingly made in India

Apple has gradually shifted AirPods and iPhone assembly to India over recent years, with Foxconn now leading AirPods production in the country. Foxconn is also rapidly expanding its iPhone manufacturing capacity, with new plants under development and production output expected to rise significantly in FY26.

If Jabil proceeds with its plans, the move will further deepen Apple’s supply chain presence in India, aligning with its broader strategy to reduce dependence on China amid geopolitical and trade pressures.