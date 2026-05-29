Corporate America Is Starting to Ration AI as Cost Skyrockets

Use of artificial intelligence by big companies is exploding—and the soaring cost has some of them pumping the brakes in a way that could complicate AI’s triumphal march across the economy. Some enterprises have hit their annual budget in just three months or reported seeing their AI spending bills double or triple.

Executives across industries this year have urged employees to integrate AI tools into their work, spending freely to encourage experimentation and seeking to send a message to Wall Street that their companies won’t be left behind in a coming wave of disruption.

All that enthusiasm has resulted in skyrocketing costs for so-called tokens, the basic unit of measurement for AI computing, as AI model providers seek to balance supply and demand and manage their own costs. Some enterprises have hit their annual budget in just three months or reported seeing their AI spending bills double or triple.

Now corporate leaders are scrambling to bring down expenses by finding ways to ration AI use in their organizations, steer workers toward cheaper, homegrown tools and help them hone their skills to improve returns.

Top technical executives at Uber Technologies, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Salesforce, DoorDash and other companies have all talked about new efforts to ensure AI use contributes to productivity or have taken steps to reduce the availability of some tools for certain employees.

AI critics have pointed to efforts to direct AI spending more carefully as evidence of a warning sign that the ultrafast pace of AI growth could slow. That would potentially hurt Anthropic or ChatGPT-maker OpenAI as they take steps toward public listings this year. Anthropic on Thursday closed a $65 billion fundraising round that values the startup at $965 billion.

But a number of investors and tech executives cautioned against betting on a pullback, noting that sales and usage by corporate AI customers have climbed far faster than forecasts.

“We’re still in the pretty early innings” for AI adoption, said Will McGough, chief investment officer at wealth manager Prime Capital Financial, which is invested in a number of tech companies and is closely evaluating the coming IPOs of giant AI startups. “Even massive companies are still figuring things out.”

Just a few months ago, the prevailing sentiment around AI use at many big companies was the more, the better. All-you-can-eat subscriptions amounted to a subsidy by the model-makers, which often lost money on the intensive activity of power users. Exhorted to embrace the wave of change, employees at some companies engaged in “tokenmaxxing,” or using as much computing as possible in order to be seen as AI-forward—a practice that continued even as the model companies shifted to usage-based pricing.

Matan Grinberg, chief executive of coding automator Factory, said one executive at a top financial institution told him his employees were burning hundreds of thousands of dollars a month on tokens. Some, the executive said, were using powerful premium-tier models to answer the simplest of questions, or just engage in small talk.

“If your daughter needs tutoring in algebra, you can probably find someone cheaper than Albert Einstein,” he said.