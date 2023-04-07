Counter-Strike 2 may feature taunts like Fortnite

Couple weeks back American gaming Giant Valve dropped their new Counter-Strike installment for limited data. Since then the game became more and more popular among the FPS gamers community and also a golden opportunity for data miners. Image Credit: Valve

The new client hides several meta-changing and intriguing features, which eagle-eyed miners are discovering rapidly. The most eye-catching feature of all is the possible addition of taunts, just like in Fortnite. This feature is very common in new age games like Genshin Impact, Fortnite, Overwatch 2 and more, but probable addition of in a game like Counter Strike would be interesting to watch.

A Twiiter based CS:GO leaker, Gabe Follower revealed the new possible feature. He posted various emotes and taunt animations on his Twitter handle. Gabe also addressed that this feature may not be for normal competitive matchmaking but for extra modes like Danger Zone. He also mentioned that these animations are taunts not any game intros or outros.

Gabe claimed, “Previously, we had only mentions of first and third-person taunts, but with the CS2 beta release we got actual animation sequences. It’s important to note that it’s most likely related to Danger Zone and won’t be used in normal Counter-Strike matchmaking.”

The taunts that Gabe posted are fairly common, not very exaggerated one. This includes army salute, clap, fist bump, high-five, point and also a cutthroat gesture. The most show-off one would be the character doing an uppercut before pumping their fist in the air. There is also a taunt where CT shoots himself in the head with a hand gesture.

However Valve has not revealed anything on this new addition, but considering this wide variety of animations, developers are definitely cooking something.

Though it’s not clear why Gabe believes the taunt feature will be exclusive only for CS2’s battle royale mode like Danger Zone, but battle royale would be the most suitable place for the taunts or it may cause balance or exploiting with certain emote in regular CS., like baiting AWP or deagle shot around corners with specific emotes.

He also showed us that in third person perspective taunts zoom-out can be exploited by players to check behind them. So the new feature will take place in first-person perspective.