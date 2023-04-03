Check out Counter-Strike 2 feature that made veterans furious

American Gaming giant Valve dropped their Counter-Strike 2 limited beta on March 22. And now when it’s live, thousands of players have been checking out new changes, latest features and discovering new things in the game. Namely new smoke rework, tickles server, Source 2 engine developed UI, map changes and many more. Counter-Strike 2

But one specific feature most have ignored while the beta launch is the Crosshair setting list where you can set your crosshair to follow the recoil of the gun. It changes how every firearm feels different in the game. This feature has sparked an argument in the community, while gamers are having mixed reactions to it.

What is Follow Recoil?.

The idea of Follow recoil is very simple, your crosshair/camera will move the weapons recoil pattern while using your gun in auto mode.

Generally in a FPS (First Person Shooter) game when you spray your gun your gun will thrust upward due to the blowback from the gun, so you have to hold down your mouse and control the bullet trajectory. Every FPS game adapts this feature to simulate real world firearm physics. Most of the tactical FPS games like CS: GO, Rainbow Six Siege, Valorant and PUBG use the same mechanic. But somehow Valve decided to forgive recoil in CS2.

In CS spray control or recoil control is a skill. It has a different learning curve. In pro league you may notice that players drag their mouse down while slightly inclining side to side. This mouse drag technique is to compensate the recoil and shoot accurately.

Upon enabling the Follow Recoil Valve removed a large portion of the player's skillset. Big twitch streamers who are part of the Counter-Strike 2 limited beta test stated this feature as ‘bullshit’. Popular esports veteran said, “Agh! What the f**k! Hold on, stop. What do you mean? I don’t like it, I don’t know if that’s good.” Even after tweaking the settings the streamers didn’t feel good.

Another Redditor, nutorios7 expressed his thoughts about the new Follow Recoil feature in CS2 and started a pole system.

Like recoil Grenades are also restructured in the CS2.