Croma Velocity AR Smartwatch review: Affordable choice with AMOLED display and smart features

Croma, known as a popular consumer electronics retailer in India, has steadily expanded its in-house product range. From TVs and soundbars to kitchen appliances like microwaves and now wearables like smartwatches and earphones, Croma is making its mark in multiple categories. Their latest budget smartwatch, the Croma Velocity AR, is priced at ₹2,799. With the growing demand for smart wearables, this watch aims to offer essential smart features without breaking the bank. The Croma smartwatch can be bought on their website or from your nearest Croma store. Croma Velocity AR Smartwatch review: Know everything before you buy.

I had the chance to test the Croma smartwatch thoroughly, checking every feature, from design and display to fitness tracking, notifications, and battery life. Budget smartwatches often come with compromises, so my goal was to see if the Croma Velocity AR could strike the right balance between affordability and functionality. Does it actually perform well in real-life usage? Is it a worthy competitor to other budget brands, or does it feel like just another entry-level smartwatch? So, here's my honest Croma Velocity AR Smartwatch review for you.

Specifications of the Croma Velocity AR Smartwatch

Feature Specification Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466 pixels resolution Battery Life Up to 7 days (claimed), around 48 hours in real use Water Resistance IP68-rated (dust and water-resistant) Bluetooth Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 with calling support Health Tracking Heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking Sports Modes 100+ sports tracking options Smart Features Instant notifications, Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri support Build & Design Metal and polycarbonate body, replaceable 22mm silicone strap Charging Magnetic charging (slow charging speed) Controls Touchscreen with a rotary wheel for navigation



Design and build quality

The Croma Velocity AR Smartwatch features a round dial with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, offering vibrant colours and decent clarity. The watch has a metal and polycarbonate body, making it lightweight yet sturdy. The silicone strap is comfortable for daily wear and replaceable for customisation.

While Croma claims the smartwatch to be unisex, the large dial might not suit smaller wrists. I felt the dial was too big for my wrist, making it look oversized and uncomfortable, especially during travel or when carrying luggage. The strap material is decent but doesn’t feel premium. The IP68 water resistance is a good addition, but I wouldn’t rely on it for prolonged water exposure.

Display and touch

The Croma Velocity AR Smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 pixel resolution, delivering sharp visuals, deep blacks, and vibrant colours. Whether you're checking notifications or tracking workouts, the 600 nits brightness ensures clear visibility in different lighting conditions. The always-on display is a useful addition, but it significantly impacts battery life. The touch response is smooth, making navigation easy.

However, the screen feels extremely delicate, and I suspect it might scratch easily with regular use, so a screen protector is advisable. Overall, while the display is a strong point, its impact on battery life might be a drawback for some users.

Features and software

The user interface is simple and there was no lag while navigating through menus. The watch supports multiple watch faces and can be customised easily Another plus side is that notifications come through instantly, which is impressive.

Key smart features include Bluetooth calling, message alerts, and voice assistant support (Google Assistant, Siri, Alexa). The calling experience is okay, the mic quality isn’t the best, but it gets the job done for quick conversations. The speaker sound is decent, but don’t expect crystal-clear audio.

For fitness tracking, the watch offers 100+ sports modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and sleep tracking. The heart rate monitor works fine, but I found the step count slightly inaccurate, often showing fewer steps than I actually took. If fitness tracking is your priority, you might want to cross-check with another device.

Performance and battery life

Croma claims that the Velocity AR Smartwatch offers a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge. However, in my experience, it lasted only around 48 hours, even when not actively in use. This meant frequent charging, which could be inconvenient for users expecting longer endurance. The watch uses magnetic charging, which is easy to connect, but the charging speed is relatively slow. Additionally, the magnetic attachment feels weak, as slight movements can cause it to disconnect.

The always-on display is a useful feature for quick glances, but it appears to contribute to faster battery drain. In terms of performance, the screen wake-up response is fairly smooth, with no noticeable lag.

Pros and cons of Croma Velocity AR Smartwatch

Pros Cons AMOLED display with vibrant colours Bulky design, not comfortable for smaller wrists Instant notifications with no delay Delicate screen, prone to scratches Decent Bluetooth calling functionality Battery life is much lower than claimed IP68 water resistance Fitness tracking accuracy could be better Budget-friendly No wireless charging feature Customisable strap, additional strap included in the box 12 months warranty

Should you buy the Croma Velocity AR Smartwatch

After using the Croma Velocity AR Smartwatch, I have mixed feelings about it. The AMOLED display is one of its best features, offering vivid colours and sharp visuals, but the screen feels delicate and might need a protector. The design is sturdy, but the large dial may not suit smaller wrists, making it look oversized.

The UI is simple and responsive, and notifications arrive instantly, which is great. Bluetooth calling works, though the mic and speaker quality are average. Battery life is where I felt most let down. Croma claims 7 days, but I got just 48 hours with moderate use. Frequent charging and weak magnetic attachment made it inconvenient.

Overall, if you want a budget smartwatch with a vibrant display, decent features, and basic fitness tracking, it’s a fair option. However, if you require accurate fitness tracking, long battery life, or a compact design, you might want to explore other alternatives.

