Cyber Police busted multi-crore global ‘SIM Box’ scam network in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh cybercrime police have uncovered a large international cyber fraud network that used SIM box technology to target people across the country. The case came to light after the Department of Telecommunications filed a formal complaint, prompting a detailed investigation by state authorities. Andhra Pradesh police have uncovered an international cyber fraud using SIM boxes.(AFP File Photo)

What is SIM Box Technology?

A SIM box is a device that routes international calls through local SIM cards. This process helps fraudsters avoid approved international gateways and hide the true source of calls. Criminals often use this method to carry out phone-based scams while appearing to operate from within India.

Cyber Crime Superintendent of Police Adiraj Singh Rana said investigators detected 14 SIM box devices working as part of a wider network. These devices linked to fraudulent calls and financial crimes worth at least Rs. 20 crore within Andhra Pradesh alone. Officials believe the total amount involved may be higher, as several devices are yet to undergo complete analysis.

Police teams carried out coordinated raids at multiple locations and seized more than 1,500 SIM cards obtained through illegal means. They arrested 20 people during the operation. The arrested individuals include local handlers, SIM card distributors, and people posing as authorised agents. The probe showed that the network relied on support from outside the country, including funding and logistics.

Foreign Links

Authorities also arrested a foreign national in West Bengal. According to investigators, the individual entered India to install SIM box devices and train local recruits in operating them. Police said the person played a key role in setting up the system used for routing calls.

The investigation revealed that the group used cryptocurrency transactions and multiple bank accounts held in false names to move money and avoid detection. Officers found that the devices entered the country through misleading declarations. Police have since shared details with the Customs Department, which issued an advisory based on the findings.

So far, forensic teams have fully examined only two or three SIM box devices. Officials suspect that many SIM cards linked to the remaining devices may still be active in different states. Cybercrime units are reviewing large volumes of call data and transaction records to identify those who supplied the SIM cards.

Police expect further arrests as the examination of the seized devices continues. Authorities have urged telecom users to remain alert and report suspicious calls to help prevent similar fraud in the future.