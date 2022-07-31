Day 6 of 5G spectrum auction ends, bids over 1.50 lakh crore so far | Top points

The 5G spectrum auction entered its sixth day on Sunday with seven rounds of bidding held during the day. The auction will continue on Monday.

This is India's first auction of the 5G spectrum, which powers ultra-high data speeds with a total of 72 GHz (gigahertz) of radiowaves worth at least ₹4.3 lakh crore up for bidding.

Here are the latest updates on the auction:

> A total of 37 rounds of bidding have been completed so far and the Union government has received bids worth over ₹1,50,130 crore. The first day of the auction started on Tuesday.

> The seven rounds of bidding on Sunday 'dialled in' an incremental ₹163 crore.

> UP East- which has over 10 crore mobile subscribers - accounted for all of the incremental spectrum sales on Sunday, a report by news agency PTI said.

> On Saturday, the auction garnered bids worth ₹1,49,966 crore after seven rounds of bidding. On Friday too, seven rounds of bidding took place and bids worth ₹1,49,855 crore were received.

> Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the auction showed the industry wanted to expand, adding it has come out of problems and was getting into a growth phase.

> The auction is being held for spectrum in various low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), mid (3300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands.

> The four major participants in the race to bid for the 5G spectrum are – Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and a unit of Gautam Adani's flagship Adani Enterprises.

> Besides powering ultra-low latency connections, 5G would also enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, and life-saving use cases among others, a PTI said.

> The number of days the 5G spectrum auction stretches to will depend on the actual demand for radiowaves and the strategy of individual bidders.

(With agency inputs)

