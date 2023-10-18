Diablo 4 Season 2: Blizzard disables major feature after technical issues

When Diablo IV: Season of Blood rolled out on October 17, Blizzard faced some technical difficulties, which forced it to push back the launch. However, the issues have now been resolved, allowing the users to play the game but it comes with a catch. Although the developers quickly released an update patch, Blizzard had to temporarily disable crossplay between consoles and PCs. The game's crossplay feature is one of its main selling points as it allows users to group with other players without any restrictions. A new excerpt from the Book of Lorath, Diablo 4's upcoming lore codex, has revealed what happened to the remains of Diablo and the other Prime Evils after their deaths.

Following the season's launch, many argued that the social aspects of Diablo 4 were underdeveloped, which hampered the entire motive of crossplay. Ahead of the launch, gamers had high anticipations for Season of Blood as it was supposed to have several new features but bugs and glitches seemed to prove otherwise. Moreover, players have also complained about being unable to save their Seasonal Progress and claim Premium Battle Pass rewards as per Gamerant.

Additionally, there have also been reports about slow download speed and new error codes soon after the update rolled out. It seems like all these issues collectively forced Blizzard to disable crossplay until the user experience is seamless. Diablo's official X handle addressed the issues in a post and said that the developers are currently working on it. They wrote, "Season of Blood is live, however due to a technical issue cross play between PC and Consoles is temporarily unavailable. We are working to resolve this and will provide updates as they are available."

Despite these issues, the bright side is that Diablo 4 will introduce new bosses to the game. This also gives the players a means of farming for Uber Uniques in Diablo 4 by taking on Uber Duriel. Players will have to wait to see whether Blizzard will be able to redeem itself this season.

