Does buying a cheap inkjet printer save you money? Long-run costs might surprise you

Comparing inkjet printers to inktank printers is not just about old vs new tech now, it's about cash flow vs long-term savings. If you are torn between a cheap inkjet printer and an expensive ink tank printer, then it boils down to how you balance your upfront budget, monthly print volume and running costs over two to three years. This artilce will help you to pick the best option between the two, so you can actually decide if you want to save money right now or in the long run.
Inkjet printer vs ink tank printer: Quick features overview
Factor
Cartridge inkjet printer
Ink tank printer
Upfront price
Starts from ₹5,000 approx
Starts from ₹10,000 approx
Cost per page
High, cartridges hold limited ink and are expensive to replace.
Very low, bottled ink is cheap and yields thousands of pages.
Best for
Occasional home users and very low volume printing.
Students, home offices, and families with regular or heavy use.
Print quality bias
Great for vibrant photo prints and mixed colour use.
Excellent for sharp documents and bulk colour school or office work.
Maintenance
Cartridges can dry out if unused, frequent replacements.
Needs occasional cleaning; refilling tanks is simple once you get used to it.
Size and design
Usually more compact, easy to tuck into small desks.
Bulkier due to external tanks and ink plumbing.
The money angle: what you actually pay
Printer manufacturers offer the basic cartridges with your printer, and replacements are usually very expensive when you realise how many pages they can print. Ink tank printers are the opposite; printers are expensive, but the cost to refill the tanks is comparatively cheaper. You can also use aftermarket inks, which can give you options and save you money.
For low usage, like at home, where you print a few pages a week, the cash flow story favours an inkjet printer because you will never reach that threshold where the Ink tank printer savings matter. For a student, family or home office where you have to churn out assignments, invoices and colour charts every day, an ink tank printer would be a better choice to save money in the long run.
Use cases: who should pick what
If you are mostly printing boarding passes, tickets, and the odd form, an inkjet makes sense because you pay very little now and do not lock money into hardware you barely use. These printers are compact, easy to place anywhere, and still deliver very good photo and colour quality for the occasional greeting card or printout.
If your home has school‑going kids or you work from home, the equation flips in favour of an ink tank printer because you are looking at steady monthly volumes rather than random prints. With cheap bottled ink, you can print notes, project charts, and full‑colour handouts without worrying that every page is eating into an invisible cartridge bill.
Print quality, speed and reliability
Both inkjet and ink tank printers use similar underlying technology and can output sharp text and detailed images when configured correctly. Traditional inkjets still have a slight edge for rich, glossy photo printing, which is why hobby photographers often stick to good photo‑centric inkjet models.
Ink tank printers are tuned more towards efficiency, often delivering very sharp text and graphics on plain paper, which suits office documents and school work. They can be slower than laser printers, but against regular home inkjets, they are usually in the same ballpark, with the bigger win being the lower cost per page and less frequent refills.
Hidden costs
Cartridge inkjets have a habit of punishing occasional users: if you let them sit for too long, cartridges can dry up or clog and need replacement even when they are not technically empty. That is money literally evaporating, plus more plastic going into the bin every time you toss a spent cartridge.
Ink tank printers reduce plastic waste because you only replace ink bottles and keep using the same tanks for years, which is kinder to both your wallet and the environment. The trade‑off is that the tank and tube system takes more physical space, so the printer is bulkier and needs a stable spot where it can sit flat and undisturbed.
So which one makes more sense financially?
If you are buying primarily on sticker price and print very little, a basic inkjet still wins because it keeps immediate out‑of‑pocket spend low, even if the cost per page is higher on paper. If you are planning around two to three years of consistent home or home‑office printing, an ink tank printer is the smarter financial decision: lower per‑page costs, fewer surprise cartridge runs, and less waste over time.
Yes, aftermarket inks work in inkjets but check compatibility first. Ink tanks are more flexible with universal bottles.
Ink tanks run quieter during long jobs thanks to steady ink flow. Inkjets can buzz more when cartridges kick in.
Most modern models from both types offer Wi-Fi and app printing. Setup is similar on phones or laptops.
Inkjets need it more frequently to avoid clogs. Ink tanks rarely require cleaning if you print regularly.
Yes, bottled ink is spill-proof and non-toxic. The visible tanks help teach responsible refilling too.
