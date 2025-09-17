Don’t buy these iPhones in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, get these instead

Flipkart has announced its Big Billion Days sale deals, including some tempting iPhone offers. But, as always, not every deal is worth your money, and the same holds true for the 2025 edition. There are a few iPhone models you should avoid altogether, but also some that are absolutely worth grabbing. Some of these deals sound too good to be true, but they just might be, if Flipkart’s servers hold up and deliveries go as promised. Read on for the details. iPhone 16 is going to be a good deal at ₹ 52,000.(Bloomberg)

Avoid these iPhones

iPhone 14: The iPhone 14 still comes with a Lightning connector; it is not USB-C. That means you will be missing out on the convenience that USB-C brings, including being able to charge almost anywhere by borrowing chargers, considering most Android phones have USB-C these days. Another point is the ease of use when transferring files and much more.

Secondly, the camera is now dated, you can find much better cameras on some phones in a similar price bracket. It is best avoided.

It also still has a 60 Hz display with that old notch, so it is going to look quite dated. You can get much better displays on rival phones like the Pixel 9, which is also going to be discounted.

iPhone 13: Another phone you should definitely skip. Most of the points that apply to the iPhone 14 hold true for this one as well. There is no word yet on what price this will be available at, but even if it is around ₹30,000 to ₹35,000, we would definitely not get it. Instead, we would get a phone like the Nothing Phone 3a Pro or the Pixel 9.

Having said that, if you are set on getting an iPhone, these are the models you should check out.

iPhone deals to consider

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: The iPhone 16 Pro is going to be a phenomenal deal at ₹69,999, if Flipkart’s promise holds true, the website does not crash, and there are ample units to buy. Do keep in mind that this will come with 128 GB of base storage, so if that is not enough for you, you may want to consider the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which comes with 256 GB of base storage.

More importantly, it is a larger phone with longer battery life, but it will cost you ₹90,000. You get top-end cameras, a premium titanium build, a super-smooth 120 Hz display that is legible in bright sunlight, and, all in all, a reliable experience with iOS 26.

iPhone 16: The iPhone 16 is another great option at ₹52,000, and lower if you have a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. This offers much of what the iPhone 16 Pro does, barring the 120 Hz screen, a third camera, and some Pro features like the ability to shoot in Log and RAW. But, for most people, this would be more than enough. This even comes with Apple Intelligence.