Don't waste money on overpriced wearables: 5 smartwatches under ₹5,000 worth buying in 2026

Smartwatches have become a ubiquitous part of modern lives. From managing calls and schedules to tracking our vital health parameters and helping track workouts, smartwatches have become an essential part of our lives. While as a gadget, smartwatches are important, but that doesn't mean that you have to spend a fortune to get a good one. These smartwatches come with silicone and metal straps. (HT Tech) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

With premium brands pushing prices well beyond ₹20,000, many buyers believe that useful features such as Bluetooth calling, health tracking, fitness monitoring, and long battery life are only available in expensive models. Fortunately, that's no longer the case. The budget smartwatch segment has evolved significantly in the past couple of years and it now offers all the essential features that cater to everyday users without burning a hole in their wallets.

So, whether you're looking to track workouts, monitor your heart rate and sleep patterns, or you're simply looking for a device that adds a stylish accessory to your wrist, here are the best options available under ₹5,000. But before we get into the details, let's take a quick look at the features that you need to consider while buying a smartwatch:

Factors to consider while buying a smartwatch - Smartphone compatibility: Look for smartwatches that are compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.

- Display: Look for AMOLED or OLED displays as they offer better contrast, deeper blacks, better colours and higher peak brightness.

- Water resistance: Look for machines that offer IP68 rating or 5 ATM.

- Smart features: This checklist should include features like Bluetooth calling, quick-reply text templates, native music control, and NFC support.

- Health tracking features: Your checklist should include features such as heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitor and sleep tracking to name a few.

- Battery life: Fitness trackers offer battery life of up to 14 days while premium watches offer up to 2 days of runtime.