Don't waste money on overpriced wearables: 5 smartwatches under ₹5,000 worth buying in 2026
All of these smartwatches come with IP68 dust and water resistance and they offer a battery life of up to 18 days.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung Galaxy Fit3 (Gray) | 4cm AMOLED Display | 13 Days Battery | 100+ Exercises | Media Control | Track Sleep | Track Your WorkoutView Details
₹3,499
Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, 304 Stainless Steel, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control (Metallic Sliver)View Details
₹4,389
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96" Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, BlackView Details
₹3,999
NoiseFit Halo 1.43" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Forest Green)View Details
realme Watch 5,1.97" AMOLED,Upto 20 Days Battery,BT Calling,GPS,Compass,IP68 Smartwatch (Titanium Black Strap, One Size)View Details
₹4,099
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Smartwatches have become a ubiquitous part of modern lives. From managing calls and schedules to tracking our vital health parameters and helping track workouts, smartwatches have become an essential part of our lives. While as a gadget, smartwatches are important, but that doesn't mean that you have to spend a fortune to get a good one.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
With premium brands pushing prices well beyond ₹20,000, many buyers believe that useful features such as Bluetooth calling, health tracking, fitness monitoring, and long battery life are only available in expensive models. Fortunately, that's no longer the case. The budget smartwatch segment has evolved significantly in the past couple of years and it now offers all the essential features that cater to everyday users without burning a hole in their wallets.
So, whether you're looking to track workouts, monitor your heart rate and sleep patterns, or you're simply looking for a device that adds a stylish accessory to your wrist, here are the best options available under ₹5,000. But before we get into the details, let's take a quick look at the features that you need to consider while buying a smartwatch:
Factors to consider while buying a smartwatch
- Smartphone compatibility: Look for smartwatches that are compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.
- Display: Look for AMOLED or OLED displays as they offer better contrast, deeper blacks, better colours and higher peak brightness.
- Water resistance: Look for machines that offer IP68 rating or 5 ATM.
- Smart features: This checklist should include features like Bluetooth calling, quick-reply text templates, native music control, and NFC support.
- Health tracking features: Your checklist should include features such as heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitor and sleep tracking to name a few.
- Battery life: Fitness trackers offer battery life of up to 14 days while premium watches offer up to 2 days of runtime.
Best smartwatches under ₹5,000
This smartwatch comes with a sleek aluminium body and lightweight design that houses 1.6-inch AMOLED display, which delivers vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent visibility indoors and outdoors. This smartwatch supports over 100 workout modes, sleep monitoring, heart-rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and stress management features. Combined with Samsung Health integration, smart notifications, music controls, and long battery life, it offers a well-rounded experience for users seeking fitness tracking without spending a fortune.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comfortable to wear
Customisable features
Strong IP rating
Good connectivity
Reason to avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the smartwatch to be of good quality and appreciate its features, particularly its compatibility with Samsung phones. They also find it comfortable to wear and appreciate its customizable features.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its features, comfort and display.
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2. Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, 304 Stainless Steel, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control (Metallic Sliver)
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The Amazfit Pop 3S is designed for users who want a premium-looking smartwatch without stretching their budget. It features a sleek stainless-steel frame and a large 1.96-inch HD AMOLED display that delivers vibrant colours, deep contrast, and excellent brightness for clear visibility indoors and outdoors. Beyond its stylish design, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistance, and over 100 sports modes. Health-focused features such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, sleep analysis, and stress monitoring make it a well-rounded companion for daily wellness tracking.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent design
Vibrant display
Good features
Reason to avoid
Average accuracy
Average quality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the smartwatch's premium appearance, superb display, and feature-rich capabilities. They also find it comfortable to wear.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and display.
The Redmi Watch Lite combines a lightweight, modern design with practical smart features. It features a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display that delivers rich colours, deep contrast, and excellent viewing angles. Designed for everyday convenience, this watch offers Bluetooth calling with noise reduction, built-in GPS, multiple sports modes, and comprehensive health tracking. Its sleek construction, long battery life, and wellness-focused features make it suitable for both fitness enthusiasts and everyday users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long battery life
Vibrant display
Good health tracking features
Reason to avoid
Average accuracy
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this smartwatch to be of good quality and value for money, with an amazing AMOLED screen and impressive battery life that maintains 88% capacity. The watch receives positive feedback for its tracking features, with detailed sleep tracking and extensive sports tracking capabilities, and customers appreciate its appearance.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery, health tracking features and display.
The NoiseFit Halo is designed to impress with its premium metallic build and large round dial. Its standout feature is the 1.43-inch AMOLED display, which delivers vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent contrast for enhanced colour accuracy and readability. The high-resolution screen ensures watch faces, notifications, and fitness metrics appear crisp and detailed. Equipped with Bluetooth calling powered by Tru Sync technology, the smartwatch offers seamless connectivity alongside productivity features. Health-conscious users benefit from continuous heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, and multiple sports modes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent design
Value for money
Good battery life
Reason to avoid
Average display
Average accuracy
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the smartwatch to be of good quality and worth the price, appreciating its premium appearance and packed features including fitness tracking. They also appreciate its long battery life.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and features.
The Realme Watch 5 is designed to offer a premium smartwatch experience at an affordable price. It features a sleek square-dial design with an aluminium-alloy functional crown and a lightweight build that looks far more expensive than its price tag. The highlight is its large 1.97-inch AMOLED display, which delivers vivid colours, deep blacks, and excellent contrast for improved colour accuracy and readability. With up to 600 nits brightness and Always-On Display support, content remains easy to view even outdoors. The smartwatch also packs Bluetooth calling, built-in GPS, NFC, comprehensive health monitoring, and over 100 sports modes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent design
Good battery life
Comfortable to view
Reason to avoid
Average accuracy
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the smartwatch to be of good quality and worth the price. They appreciate its design and long battery life and find it comfortable to wear.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and battery life.
Top 3 features of the best smartwatches under ₹5000
|NAME
|DISPLAY
|WATER RESISTANCE
|BATTERY LIFE
|Samsung Galaxy Fit3
|1.6-inch AMOLED
|IP68 + 5ATM
|Up to 13 days
|Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch
|1.96-inch HD AMOLED
|IP68
|Up to 12 days
|Redmi Watch 5 Lite
|1.96-inch AMOLED
|5ATM
|Up to 18 days
|NoiseFit Halo
|1.43-inch AMOLED
|IP68
|Up to 7 days
|Realme Watch 5
|1.97-inch AMOLED
|IP68
|Up to 20 days
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The Research
I’ve used and tested hundreds of smartwatches and fitness trackers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of fitness trackers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, health tracking sensors, display technology, battery and factors that impact their accuracy. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Ganjoo
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More