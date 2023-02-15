'Eco-friendly, not budget-friendly': Internet mocks Nokia X30's 49K launch

HMD Global’s new ‘eco-friendly’ smartphone Nokia X30 5G - launched at a starting price of ₹48,999 - has been subjected to trolling by netizens who termed it as ‘not budget-friendly’. Nokia X30 is reportedly the costliest Qualcomm Snapdragon 695-powered phone in India. The company website claims that the ‘flagship’ smartphone’s body is made with 100% recycled aluminium and 65% recycled plastic. However, Twitterati are not convinced about its price with respect to the features offered.

Calling it a ‘flagship killer’ device with cutting-edge technology, one user wrote, “Nokia unveiled the X30 5G in India. Android 12 and the Snapdragon 695 SOC cost just 5500/- Yes, Just 5500/-, but when you place your order, you only need to multiply it by 10x.“

Another Twitter user - encoword - joked about the probability of users actually opting for the 5G-enabled phone.

Some users even suggested a cheaper alternative to Nokia’s ‘pricey’ phone, with one suggesting Oppo’s ‘Snapdragon 695 at 30K.’

HMD Global added that ₹48,999 is a limited offer for the smartphone that comes with a dual rear camera system and in cloudy blue and ice white variants.

The Nokia X30 5G includes a 50-megapixel PureView camera coupled with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera that uses AI and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and other camera features, including night mode 2.0, dark vision, tripod mode, and night selfie.

Packed with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the Nokia X30 5G offers three years of OS upgrades - like all other Nokia phones. Other key specifications include a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 4200mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Customers can pre-book the device from today. An exclusive sale will be held on the Nokia website, as well as Amazon, from February 20. Consumers can also avail a ₹1,000 discount on the Nokia website, free Nokia Comfort Earbuds worth ₹2,799, a free 33W charger worth ₹2,999 and an extra ₹4,000 exchange discount on Amazon as part of the launch offer.

