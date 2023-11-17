close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Elon Musk SpaceX's ‘world most powerful rocket’ Starship test flight on Saturday

Elon Musk SpaceX's ‘world most powerful rocket’ Starship test flight on Saturday

ByHT News Desk
Nov 17, 2023 11:39 AM IST

SpaceX's test flight of the Starship rocket is delayed to Saturday due to technical issues, with the first flight in April ending in an explosion.

SpaceX is set for another test flight of its giant rocket on Saturday, shifted from Friday, with the green light from regulators. The first flight in April ended up in an explosion.

A person looks on as SpaceX's huge Super Heavy-Starship is unstacked from the booster as it sits on the launchpad at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on November 16, 2023, ahead of its second test flight posponed to November 18. (AFP)
A person looks on as SpaceX's huge Super Heavy-Starship is unstacked from the booster as it sits on the launchpad at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on November 16, 2023, ahead of its second test flight posponed to November 18. (AFP)

SpaceX delayed the second launch of its cool Starship rocket by a day due to technical issues, said the space company’s chief executive Elon Musk.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"We need to replace a grid fin actuator, so launch is postponed to Saturday," Musk posted on his social media site X.

What to expect during Starship test flight?

The test flight is slated to span 1.5 hours, falling shy of a complete Earth orbit.

The spacecraft will follow an eastward trajectory, traversing the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific oceans before safely ditching near Hawaii.

What happened during Starship’s first test flight?

The first Starship test launch in April didn't go fully as planned —it exploded over the Gulf of Mexico.

In the April test flight, Starship managed a successful liftoff from its Texas launchpad. However, it faced several engine failures during ascent, leading to a failure in the planned separation of rocket stages and an uncontrolled spin. Consequently, SpaceX opted for intentional destruction of the vehicle.

Elon Musk acknowledged a nearly minute-long delay in the activation of the flight termination.

What is the need of such heavy rocket - Starship?

Starship, termed as the largest and most potent rocket in existence, stands as a linchpin in Elon Musk's aspirations to transport payloads and individuals to remote realms such as the Moon and Mars.

SpaceX's Starship, comprising the Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket, forms a completely reusable transportation system crafted for up to 100 people and cargo transport up to 150 metric tonnes in a fully reusable mode and 250 metric tonnes when expended.

NASA has even signed a $3 billion contract to use the spacecraft to land astronauts on the lunar surface as early as 2025.

It can also be used to deploy SpaceX's advanced Starlink satellites, aimed at amplifying the capacity of the satellite-based internet technology.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out