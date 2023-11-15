close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Elon Musk's Starlink secures $90 million contract to offer free internet in Mexico

Elon Musk's Starlink secures $90 million contract to offer free internet in Mexico

Reuters |
Nov 15, 2023 08:47 PM IST

Musk's Starlink has secured $90 million contract to offer free internet in Mexico.

Starlink, the satellite internet service of billionaire Elon Musk, has secured a 1.56 billion peso ($89.80 million) contract to offer free internet in Mexico until the end of 2026, a Mexican government official said on Wednesday.

Elon Musk (REUTERS)
Elon Musk (REUTERS)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out