Elon Musk's Starlink secures $90 million contract to offer free internet in Mexico
Reuters |
Nov 15, 2023 08:47 PM IST
Musk's Starlink has secured $90 million contract to offer free internet in Mexico.
Starlink, the satellite internet service of billionaire Elon Musk, has secured a 1.56 billion peso ($89.80 million) contract to offer free internet in Mexico until the end of 2026, a Mexican government official said on Wednesday.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!